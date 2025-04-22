Three arrested in Kasese for impersonating State House officials

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have been arrested in Kasese District for impersonating security operatives from State House.

Godwin Byabagambi, aged 42 years from Mbarara City, Richard Twesigye, 48 years from Ntungamo District and Isaac Baluke, 47 years from Kasese, were arrested by Bwera Division police following a tip-off from residents.

Police led by the division police commander, SP Tai Ramadhan, arrested the three after they failed to identify themselves and their motor vehicle registration number UBK 573D impounded.

Police say that upon the search in the vehicle, a sharp knife and several stamps were recovered.

The Rwenzori East police spokesperson, Nelson Tumushime, says a charge of impersonation has been preferred against the three.

“Police are calling upon our members of the public who could have experienced or have been affected by the actions of these suspects to reach out to us…” Tumushime noted.

In January, two men were arrested in the district for masquerading as security officers. The suspects allegedly were extorting money from members of the public using the names of security personnel and promising to help them access various officers of government officials.

