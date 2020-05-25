Thousands displaced in Nakasongola by rising Lake Kyoga water levels

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 9,000 people have been displaced by the rising water levels of Lake Kyoga in Nakasongola district.

According to district reports, the number of affected landing sites have also risen to 29 leaving 9,853 people displaced.

The affected landing sites are Kyalusaka, Irima, Kasambya, Kisenyi, Kibuye, Kansira ,Kikoge ,Kitalaganya, Kasambya, Kachanga, Ttumba and Kabasombwa among others.

The rising water levels have also claimed land in a distance of one kilometre leaving all people who settled there displaced.

The displaced people have relocated to churches, mosques, schools and friends’ homes.

Houses, toilets, five schools, boreholes and gardens among others have been destroyed.

The schools include Trinity, Moone, Kabaala, Kasambya and Kyebisire primary schools.

James Kwebigira, the LCI chairman of Kabasombwa village says that about 1,000 people are currently residing in two community schools but facing starvation and sanitation crisis.

Kwebigira says that the district delivered only 100 kilograms of maize flour which was inadequate. He says that they are appealing for more food relief after their gardens were destroyed.

Christine Namukwaya, one of the affected residents says that together with her four children, they have sought shelter in a school after their house was destroyed by water.

Namukwaya says that they risk facing a cholera outbreak in the area because they are fetching water from the lake.

At Kabasombwa landing site, about 370 houses were destroyed.

James Basigira the LCI chairman of Kisenyi village says that all the 70 houses at the landing were destroyed by water and residents were forced to seek shelter in homes of friends while others have rented in trading centres.

At Munami landing site, 45 families were displaced and currently living in a church.

James Opolot a resident of Munami landing site says they have nowhere to relocate to after losing their land to Nakasongola Army Barracks in eviction from Kasenyi landing site in 2014.

Opolot said they are hopeful that the district and government will find them a land and relocate them to save lives.

Sam Kigula the LCV chairman Nakasongola says that at least 400 people have accepted to return to their home districts that include Pakwach, Amolator and Arua among others but are stuck due to lack of transport over COVID- 19 lockdown.

Kigula, says other people have nowhere to go and have since appealed to Local Government Ministry to help them in relocating them to safer places. He adds that they have identified land at Kyarubanga forest reserve and asked the government to relocate them to start a new life.

Recently, Mary Goretti Kitutu an environmentalist and Minister of Energy and Mineral Development warned that residents around Lake Kyoga will be affected most since Karuma dam is releasing 950 cubic meters per second and the entire water could go in Lake Kyoga.

*******

URN