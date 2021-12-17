Thomas Lapyem wins Gulu University guild presidential race

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thomas Lapyem Awany, a third-year law student has been elected as the new Gulu University Guild President.

Lapyem was declared winner of the hotly contested guild presidential election at about 10:55pm on Thursday night defeating three other contenders.

Lapyem garnered 1,201 votes, while his closest rival Peter Gordon Ekebu garnered 649 votes. Davis Mark Mazina however garnered 288 votes while Henry Jumba trailed in the election with 240 votes.

Jackson Ashaaka, the Gulu University returning officer told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the elections were free and fair.

“The process went on well starting at 8am and ended successfully by 6pm, there was no case of malpractice and the turn-up of voters was fairly ok,” Ashaaka told URN in a telephone interview.

Lapyem now replaces Herbert Ayiko as the 20th University Guild president. He told URN in an interview on Friday that he was excited to have been entrusted by the students to take up the mantle of the Gulu University Guild president.

Lapyem says he will use his position to lobby for a University teaching hospital to help the community and students in getting better medical treatment. He adds that they plan to have a constitution that is student-centered, to help advocate for policies that support the students.

Lapyem lost his first bid for the student’s top leadership position at the University last year after being defeated by Ayiko. Ayiko at the time garnered 607 votes while Lapyem polled 399 votes.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s election also saw new women and private sponsored representatives elected.

Winnie Brenda Atim and Desire Ainebyoona were elected as women representatives while Ronald Opiyo and Fred Komakech got elected as the representatives of the privately sponsored students.

URN