Muhoozi, Elwelu get new ranks in latest army promotions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 2000 officers of the Uganda People Defense Forces (UPDF) have been promoted to various ranks, a move that saw President Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba move to lieutenant General.

Muhoozi who was last promoted to the rank of Major General in 2016 according to a Feb.08 statement. He was promoted together with 2030 others who were promoted due to either long reckonable record of service, successfully completing Grade II staff course and passing exams, completion of probation, retirement or to align with establishment appointments.

Key among those promoted include deputy Inspector General of Police Sabiti Muzeyi has been promoted from the rank of Brigadier to Major General while the commander of land forces Peter Elwelu has also been promoted from Major General to Lieutenant General. Former UPDF spokesperson Felix Kulaigye has been promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General whereas Army Chief of Staff Leopold Kyanda has been promoted from the rank of Brigadier to Major General.

Promoted Generals include Lt Gen Ivan Koreta, and Lt Gen Joram Mugume. The others are Pecos Kutesa, John Mugume, Proscovia Nalweyiso, Charles Awany Otema and James Nakibus Lakara.

