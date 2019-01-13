THIS WEEK: Controversy over Bobi Wine’s new song based on popular Christian hymn

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Musician and politician Robert Kyagu¬lanyi Bobi Wine released a new song dubbed ‘Tuliyambala Engule’ and sang it at the Buganda Kingdom organized Enkuuka show during which the Kabaka usually closes the previous and usher his subjects into the New Year. It has since caught on especially among supporters of the politician’s People Power move¬ment.

With a tone similar to a hymn, Bobiwine speaks of how Ugandans will wear a crown when the struggle is over and it includes re known pastor and musician Wilson Bugembe, other musicians King Saha, Ronald Mayinja, Nubian Lee and Irene Ntale among others. Politician Asuman Basalirwa is also seen in the video.

However, after the song was released, several pastors including Martin Ssempa of Makerere Community Church and Joseph Sserwadda of Victory Christian Church who also heads the Born Again Faith in Uganda came out to castigate the musician for involving politics in matters of religion. While Ssempa says Bobiwine attempted to equate himself to Jesus, Ser¬wadda warned him to stop using God’s property in blasphemous situations.

Also, the State Minister in charge peace and culture Peace Mutuuzo said that government will soon start banning political songs because to her the plat¬form seems to be getting misused by ele¬ments to push personal agenda.