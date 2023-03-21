The trouble with public hearings 2

Why I harbor a deep-seated hostility to parliamentary and other investigations into public corruption

THE LAST WORD | Andrew M. Mwenda | I promised in this column last week to return to the NSSF saga and shade more light on how public hearings distort facts and purvey bias and prejudice. ( The Trouble with public hearings )

Last week, I demonstrated how the claim that Gender minister Betty Amongi asked that Shs6 billion be transferred from NSSF to her ministry is not based on evidence. I have searched all the documents involved and found nothing to that effect. The only thing close to evidence is a remark contained in draft minutes where Finance minister Matia Kasaija is alleged to have “advised ministries to desist from requesting agencies to finance line ministry activities.” Kasaija denies recollection of this statement but adds that even if he did, it was a general comment based on a letter that had been drafted for him by his ministry where this allegation was made.

There is also a comment in the draft minutes attributed to NSSF board chairman, Peter Kimbowa. The minute claims that Kimbowa requested Kasaija to appeal to Amongi “to reconsider the proposed budget without reallocation of the Shs6 billion since it will be hard to account for it.” This statement is vague but does not prove Amongi asked this money to be sent to the Ministry of Gender. And secondly, Kimbowa has personally told me that that minute is a misrepresentation of his contribution. He said at no one point did the minister ask for the money to be from NSSF to the Ministry of Gender. He said the activities were supposed to be carried out by NSSF.

This brings me to the famous Shs40 billion apparently meant to be pulled out of NSSF and given to the Grain Council. The facts are as follows: NSSF managing director, Richard Byarugaba, and the board chairman, Kimbowa, were invited for a meeting with the coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Gen Caleb Akandwana aka Salim Saleh in March 2022 in Garuga. The Grain Council officials were present and asked for a couple of things. Saleh turned to Byarugaba and asked him if NSSF could do those things. Byarugaba turned down each proposal Saleh put before him. Saleh said in the middle of the meeting that: “I knew this meeting was going to be useless.” The meeting ended.

This matter was then taken to NSSF. Management of NSSF realised the problem of grain in Uganda does not need money. Why? There is a Protocal in East Africa that does not allow unprocessed grain to cross a border. Kenya is Uganda’s largest grain buyer. However 85% of the grain going to Kenya is unprocessed and both Uganda and Kenya look away. This creates four problems. First is price distortion: a Ugandan or the Grain Council has a contract with a farmer to buy his maize at Shs800 a kilogram. Then a Kenyan comes and gives Shs850, he takes the maize. Secondly you cannot enforce standards and quality because of informality. Third, at a macro level, because most of the grain is taken to Kenya informally, all value chain actors are operating at 30% capacity. Fourth, the byproducts of processing grain like maize are inputs into other industries like poultry – as chicken feed. This makes Uganda lose value, but also lose market for eggs and chicken in Kenya since they get cheap grain from Uganda.

Thus, NSSF management felt government of Uganda should create a national company jointly with NSSF. Initially, the company would be capitalised at Shs 40 billion. It would also be owned jointly and equally by government and NSSF. The investing arm of government is UDC. NSSF management also thought about approaching Centenary Bank and asking them to be part. The company would have the mandate to expand and access markets for processed Uganda produce, ensure fair pricing for farmers, coordinate the standardisation of the crops, create an echo system that supports farmers like equipment, fertiliser, improved seed etc.

The idea was that if Kenya wants to buy grain from Uganda, let them not buy seed from the garden but buy processed grain from Ugandan processors. Besides Kenyan president, William Ruto, had given an open speech where he said since Uganda is selling unprocessed products to Kenya and at cheap prices, his country should focus on processing and export, because that is where most money is. Saleh and the Grain Council were looking at ways in which Uganda can avoid losing this value. NSSF management felt the Fund could play a role in this Grain business and not only make money but also help the country gain more value from her grain. There is nowhere in the discussions inside NSSF where it was said that the Shs40 billion would go to the Grain Council.

The council is composed of grain traders, transporters, processors, warehousing people etc. If they were to benefit from NSSF money individually and/or collectively, it would have been indirectly because this intervention would help Uganda retain most of the value of her grain. There would be more grain for warehouses to warehouse, more grain for transporters to transport, more grain for processors to process and thereby more jobs for Ugandans who would in turn save with the NSSF.

At my office I conducted an opinion poll of my staff and even visitors asking them what they had heard from the parliamentary investigation. Without exception, all of them said two things: Amongi asked that Shs6 billion be transferred from NSSF and given to her for her personal use, or (for those who seemed “better informed”) to be sent to her ministry from whence she could steal it. Again, all of them, without a single exception, said that Saleh had asked NSSF to give the Grain Council Shs40 billion. One of them said the Grain Council is an NGO that was going to take workers’ money.

Throughout my career as an investigative journalist, I have found it strange that public hearings don’t shade light on issues but instead amplify prejudices and biases in the public. Very few public hearings have been conducted with sobriety and produced good evidence. I can only remember two: the Justice James Ogola commission of inquiry into commercial banks in the 1990s and the select committee of parliament chaired by Abdul Katuntu – again on the closure of commercial banks. I opposed the Justice Julia Sebutinde investigation into the police, and later investigation into URA because she conducted kangaroo hearings all aimed at whipping up public sentiment. The same applied to the commission of inquiry into land matters by Justice Bamugemereire.

