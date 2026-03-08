The story of a female bricklayer breaking barriers in Fort Portal

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, the story of Enid Kanyunyuzi, a 43-year-old bricklayer from Harubaho Village, Nyakagongo Ward, Fort Portal Central Division, stands as a shining example of determination and women’s empowerment.

The mother of three has spent seven years thriving in a profession traditionally dominated by men, showing that hard work can challenge long-standing gender stereotypes. Kanyunyuzi ventured into brick making in 2018, shortly after marriage.

“Brick laying was my husband’s main livelihood. I asked him to train me so I could help,” she says. She explains that her love for masculine work goes back to childhood. Before marriage, she worked as a carpenter and painter.

After completing primary education, she took a carpentry course, as her family could not afford further schooling. Kanyunyuzi says brick making has transformed her family’s livelihood.

Through brick laying, she and her husband have built a house, started an outside catering business, paid school fees, and covered other household needs. She produces at least 500 bricks daily and hires casual laborers for bigger orders at 50 shillings per brick.

In four months, she can produce 20,000 bricks, earning roughly four million shillings. Brick prices fluctuate seasonally: 250 shillings during the rains, 200 in the dry seasons.

Despite her progress, the work comes with challenges. High firewood costs, rainy seasons that ruin bricks, water shortages in dry periods, and undercounting by buyers all threaten her profits.

Her future plans include expanding her production area, buying a larger plot, and constructing a permanent home with rental units.

She hopes government and development organizations can support her in training other women in brick making.

Kanyunyuzi urges women to embrace hard work and independence.

“Women should not wait for men to look after them. They must work for themselves, respect every job and remain consistent,” she advises.

Experts note a growing trend of women entering male-dominated trades. Mwesige Isaiah, a Fort Portal bricklayer, says economic challenges have pushed many women into roles traditionally left to men, and seeing women succeed motivates men as well. Gorret Kabahuma Abwooli emphasizes that labor-intensive jobs can be profitable if one has energy and determination.

Women in Uganda are increasingly entering sectors like welding, automotive mechanics, electrical installation, construction, and driving. Yet challenges remain, including wage gaps, unpaid caregiving, insecure jobs, stereotypes, and harassment.

Kanyunyuzi’s story highlights the power of perseverance, vocational skills, and courage in redefining women’s roles, proving that breaking bricks can also break barriers.

