The Seasons of Life: A lesson from a bare tree

COMMENT | JUDITH HOPE KICOCO | I stood by the window the other day, watching the drizzle tap gently against the glass. It was one of those quiet moments, waiting for a colleague to signal it was time for me to complete the task I had come for. As I gazed outside, my eyes landed on a tall, massive tree, its presence unwavering amidst the shifting seasons.

Just a few months ago, this tree was lifeless—or at least, it appeared to be. Its branches were dark, brittle, stripped of every leaf, standing in stark contrast to the vibrancy it once held. To someone unfamiliar with its cycle, it might have seemed permanently dead. But today, as I watched closely, I noticed something—tiny buds of fresh green emerging, inching their way back toward life—a quiet promise that spring had arrived.

In that moment, I saw myself. I saw all of us.

I have had my winters as a person—some so harsh and unrelenting that I could not imagine ever finding my way out. I have had seasons when I felt lifeless, worn, and completely defeated. In such moments, I always lean closely to my Creator, finding solace and strength. That faith immediately becomes my hope and my anchor through the storm.

We each experience winters in different ways. It might be the loss of a loved one, the end of a relationship, the weight of crushing debt, the uncertainty of unemployment, the struggle of illness, unpaid rent arrears, or even the heartbreak of failing an important exam. Hard times are custom-made for each individual, and they can feel insurmountable when we are in the middle of them.

In those times, we all need something to lean on. It might be faith, family, a close friend, or even the quiet strength found in solitude. And for those who may feel they have nothing to grasp, I offer this thought: consider the trees.

That bare, brittle tree outside my window looked utterly lifeless not long ago. But that day, I saw it budding with promise, preparing to flourish again. It reminded me that winters never last forever, no matter how long or severe.

As Jane Lee Logan wisely noted, “When the winds of change blow, remember… sometimes what appears dead is simply preparing for a new season.”

Just like that tree, human beings are wired to weather winter and bloom in spring. There will be seasons of vibrant green when life feels full and abundant. There will also be seasons of stillness, when it seems all has been lost. But in those quieter moments, beneath the surface, growth is happening. The resilience to rise again is building.

If you find yourself in the depths of winter today, know that brighter days lie ahead. Practice self-compassion and self-love. Please find comfort in the knowledge that soon that season will be over. Just as the tree once thought barren will burst into life, so will you.

Winter may feel eternal while you are in it, but trust the process; spring will always come. And when it arrives, don’t just grow—absolutely flourish. Be the kind of vibrant, green tree that makes people stop and say, “Wow, that’s one good-looking tree.”

Now, Go be awesome—your spring is waiting!

*****

Judith Hope Kiconco BSN, RN, MPH – Midwife and Public Health Specialist