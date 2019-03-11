The Rwanda-Uganda conflict

How Kampala has mismanaged her relations with Kigali and why Rwanda closed her border
THE LAST WORD | Andrew M. Mwenda | Let me do what politicians always do – claim they run for office due to popular demand. Many people have been asking me to comment on the heightened tensions between Uganda and Rwanda. By writing this article, I am yielding to popular pressure. I think Uganda and Rwanda will most likely degenerate into war; something I have shared with friends since October last year and this is the reason it is critical that I share my views.
The current standoff is happening only weeks after President Yoweri Museveni gave a highly acclaimed speech to fellow African heads of state at the African Union in Addis Ababa in defense of regional integration and President Paul Kagame assumed chairmanship of the East African Community. That the two could be close to war shows the distance between aspiration and action.
The problems between Uganda and Rwanda can easily be solved if Museveni upheld his core ideological position i.e. that regional integration is critical for Africa’s future, and that the differences between our countries are smaller compared to the strategic need for and benefits of cooperation. From this view, if any two nations have differences they should seek to listen to each other and solve them. The problem between Uganda and Rwanda – as I know it – is the refusal of Kampala to listen to the concerns of Kigali and/or put her own grievances on the table for discussion.
For example, Rwanda has complained severally to Uganda both formally and informally about the presence of persons hostile to the government in Kigali. It says these people abuse their refugee status in Uganda by indulging in politically hostile actions against the government in Kigali. Rwanda has further complained that these persons (many of whom it has named) are actively aided by Ugandan intelligence to recruit Rwandans from refugee camps and take them to DR Congo for training in rebel camps.
Kigali has always wanted and actively sought to discuss these matters with Kampala. It has been met with stone silence. Instead, Kigali has been reading in Ugandan traditional and social media that it is the government of Rwanda planning regime change in Kampala. Websites allied to State House in Uganda are leading this charge. Some security chiefs in Uganda have said similar. Yet Kampala has never made a formal or informal complaint to Kigali on these allegations. This has placed the government of Rwanda in a difficult situation on how to respond to media rumors when government of Uganda has never owned them.
This situation could have been arrested long ago. However, all efforts to begin a dialogue between the two countries have been thwarted by Uganda. The most serious one was mid last year when I worked with Gen. Salim Saleh to send a delegation to Kigali or invite a Rwandan delegation to Kampala for discussions. We even greed on the team of Ugandan officials. I talked to Kagame who readily nominated a team of officials to meet the Ugandan side. On the last minute Museveni personally cancelled the plan saying he will handle this matter directly with Kagame.
I personally tried several times to interest Museveni in the issues Rwanda was raising but he either expressed indifference or paid leap service or said he will discuss them directly with Kagame, which he rarely did. This was especially frustrating for me because between 2011 I worked closely with the Ugandan president to repair our relations with Kigali. During that time I was impressed by Museveni’s boldness, courage and strategic foresight. His subsequent loss of interest without explanation was confusing.
While Museveni has promised to discuss these matters directly with Kagame and which he has done on occasion, there has been no follow up by Kampala. I am aware that whenever Museveni has met Kagame, he has never raised the issue of regime change by Kigali against him. Kagame has told Museveni that Uganda’s Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) actively works with Rwandan dissidents. Museveni has promised to verify the claims and end the problem. The last I heard is that Uganda sent one such person to Norway.
CMI has been detaining Rwandan nationals in illegal facilities, torturing and deporting them to Rwanda. CMI accuses these people of spying but has never produced them before courts of law. Neither has Uganda complained to Rwanda about this. Kigali has protested these detentions and deportations formally and informally. Again it has been met with stone silence. Meanwhile Uganda accuses Rwanda of kidnapping and killing Rwandans in Uganda and of seeking regime change but never provides names or any evidence and has never made a formal or informal protest to Rwanda.
I have told officials of Uganda that even if these allegations of kidnappings and killings are true, Rwanda is supposed to be our ally. When an ally behaves like that, you don’t stop talking to them. Israel is an ally of America. On many occasions its intelligence services have been caught either kidnapping people from America or infiltrating US intelligence and stealing highly classified information. These actions by Israel have been a great irritant to the USA, but they have never formed a basis for the break in relations. Recently America was caught tapping calls of leaders of nations among her NATO allies but this did not lead to the break in relations.
Museveni is one of the most strategic minded persons I have read and listened to. I do not think he would preside over the collapse of a strategic relationship with an ally because of such infringements. Such infringements are the reason to dialogue, not break-up. The only conclusion I can infer from his attitude towards Kigali is that either he does not consider Rwanda an ally or he does not think our relationship with her is strategic – or both. I have increasingly come to believe that Museveni sees Kagame’s Rwanda as a threat, a factor I will write about in detail in my next post.
Now here is the slippery slope to war: if Rwanda is convinced Kampala is seeking regime change against Kagame, it will not sit idly and watch. Uganda has enemies too. It follows that Kigali will be driven to aid them. Given the interpenetration of the two societies and government systems, Kampala will finally get the hard evidence of this aid. Thus what begun as empty claims that Kigali is seeking regime change against Museveni will now be fact with evidence!
My view is both Kagame and Museveni should step down, Same as the Burundi leader and hand over power to the opposition that can actually unite all the great lakes region citizens. Kagame was a refugee in Uganda all this year’s trained by Museveni to capture Rwanda and lots of Rwandan and Burundian Uganda working closely to Museveni who by the way is also not a Ugandan himself. It’s time Museveni let go of Uganda and hand it back to the real Ugandans not Bobby wine who’s a Burundian.
Kagame needs to let go now so as to be forgiven by his people and try to set up a government that will be for the people by the people in uniting all the Rwandan groups then hand over power to a more civilized unmilitant leader. It’s time three of these old farts to leave power… Museveni, Kagame and the Burundi leader so that Congo can be free and all the rebel thugs like Koni lower down their weapons and go home.
These papers have vindicated me. I am the lone voice who spelled out that Kagame was avoid and a froud whose only anxiety was to make the outside world believe that he was a “President.” He has done everything hastily regardless of whether his policies are inclusive. He is/was entirely after making a personal public name at the expense of the plight of his people. He has entirely focused his attention to tourism to the extent that mountain gorillas in Rwanda are better treated than the people in that country. To be continued…
“I think Uganda and Rwanda will most likely degenerate into war;…….’ This sentence, written by a man who has access to both countries’ internal operating, is not light. It is incumbent on everyone who lives in this region to reflect. If we support or beat the war drums to teach so and so a lesson, the war is likely to occur……but suppose by sheer bad luck, things turn out as they did in Kisangani, there will be the dead, IDPs and refugees. The reflection I was alluding to is: Will my brother Kakyama be among the dead, IDPs or refugees. When people are displaced by war, some travel by private means including air, others by public and yet others on foot…..in which category are you? When they reach where they are destined out of danger’s reach, some buy/rent houses,others check-in hotels and others in the open under Red Cross plastic sheetings…..where will my brother be? Plan B or contingency is always good to have handy because you never know what might be. Yours truly having seen the evils of wars in this region will wait for the outcomes but I assure you that there can be no winner if Rwanda and Uganda went to war……the best witnesses are unfortunately gone a la Col Edison Muzoora, Col Sula Semakula, Gen Kazini and others. Gunfights to appease ego are best left inside one’s chest…..lest people regret their rash actions.
But Andrew, the refusal to let Rwanda act with impunity in uganda and a clamp down on their actions in uganda should be seen as our response to their shenanigans surely.
Closing their borders is only an escalation.
Rwanda should solve the problem by not having refugee camps in uganda or any country. Then there will be no recruitment. Yes, closing the borders can do that. The irony.
I think our president is being arrogant and elitist. Your friend President Kagame is not being candid with you or there are facts about the conversations between the two presidents that you are not sharing. I for one will not be convinced that our president did not lay his case bare to President Kagame. We have all seen him go off script many many times. Ranting and haranguing his dissenters with emotional tirades that inadvertently allude to valuable, “sources and methods”, of intelligence acquisition or alluding to deeper stories behind the official government position. You can’t tell me our dear president suddenly goes all machiaveli in private candid conversation. I except otherwise.
You raise pertinent issues tangential to the purpose of your blog post but the key issue her is egos where one president is trying to spread his internal policy abroad and another feels he is owed certain respect by these “Johnny come lately”.
That said Johnny is smart and successful while ozimandius is right in his expectations of national integrity.
A direct front line is unlikely since it works against both leaders. First, if Rwanda sends an expeditory force to Uganda, they may bring war to the presidents back yard by turning Kabale, Ntungamo and Mbarara into battle grounds. I am also sure most of these towns including Rwakitura could be within the striking range of some advanced artillery. So, this will break the back of Uganda. On the same note, Kigali is very close to Uganda and can also be devastated without Uganda even sending in ground troops. Either way, both nations stand to loose. My fear is that mutual suspicion will continue and the person with a better wit shall outsmart the other and lead to his downfall. It’s a Korean situation.
President Kagame and Rwanda have failed their mission of destabilizing Uganda, they spent millions I dollars on Media like Nbs, Paid off government officials of Uganda, used Ugandan police officers like kayihura, and send countless DMI Rwanda operatives to operate in all sectors of the Uganda’s economy, assassinated influential and other common persons in Uganda in order to paint a picture of insecurity in Uganda, plus infiltrated telecom companies and banks, among other illegal activities. However all this has yielded nothing but has only exposed Rwanda. Now kagame is desperate he’s daily trying to convince Rwandans that Ugandans are evil, but kagame’s own people are afraid I him, they know the truth, most of them travel to Uganda alot, they have relatives there, they own land and businesses in Uganda. infact most Rwandan government officials own big properties in Uganda but they can’t dare mention this. They know Uganda is the only country that has tolerated Rwandans, but because kagame says Uganda is the enemy they have no choice but to follow. Museveni will never trust kagame again that’s why he won’t talk to Rwanda any more .
THE Ganda say “gwoba naye bwakusula emanju…………” meaning ,if the person with whom you have stolen , killed etc, sleeps in the neighborhood, you have cause to have a sleepless night.
THESE two partners in crime know what the other is capable of doing and are therefore restless all the time not sure what the other is up to.
The failure for any formal talks to take place is because the two principles consider their respective countries almost as personal estates , and most especially in one of the cases , there are no institutions. Matters are handled at a personal level, the reason there is no follow up. The last time there was a meeting, it was the principles who met and talked, and no one or very few people know what transpired in the meeting. It was not a delegation meeting officials of say the relevant ministries .
Even now, the brother in law, Sam Kuteesa is the one issuing statements, not as a minister , but more as a muko in a family feud.
quote “……While Museveni has promised to discuss these matters directly with Kagame and which he has done on occasion, there has been no follow up by Kampala. I am aware that whenever Museveni has met Kagame, he has never raised the issue of regime change by Kigali against him……..”. unquote …….So what does this show? It proves one and only ONE thing; That Museveni is not independent in action but a puppet of some merciless debtor I heard him one time tell the Kabaka, “stay out of politics because it is for us bakopi”
I thereafter knew that that fellow’s dignity is on/off. I pity people who take him seriously, bound to be heart-broken sooner than later.
In the 21st century, countries depends on each other, I think that the Government of Uganda should cooperate and together with Rwanda’s authority, every problems will be solved, in the end we are brothers
“We cannot turn the clock back nor can we undo the harm caused, but we have the power to determine the future and to ensure that what happened never happens again.”
In this article, Mwenda wrote what President Kagame has said. President Museveni has repeatedly refused to respond to Rwanda’s claims. Uganda has continue to harbor Rwandan criminals and fugitive. And all those issues has affected Rwanda and Uganda bilateral relations over the years
Rwanda is a very open and free country. Key to our recovery as a nation has a range of grassroots, citizen-centered polices we call “homegrown solutions.” The idea that Rwanda is highly controlled from the center belies the reality, which is that citizens in every village have a powerful say in how things get done. We prize accountability and Rwandans are quickly adapting themselves to the possibilities of a digital economy.
No one want a war…. Yeah, I hope even President Museveni do not want a war, since a war in this region can help anyone. We have lost many relations, and time in conflict, today we should strive for development. And good relations between our sister countries is one of the factor.