The push to return Formula 1 to African soil is accelerating

Multiple African nations are actively pursuing Formula 1 hosting rights, from South Africa’s upgraded Kyalami circuit to Morocco’s high-tech plans in Tangier. With political backing and private capital in play, the question is no longer if F1 will return to Africa, but who will bring it back first.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | The campaign to bring Formula 1 back to Africa is intensifying, with multiple countries accelerating efforts to meet hosting standards.

On June 18, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) approved final design plans to upgrade South Africa’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit to Grade 1 status. This designation is a prerequisite for any venue hoping to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

According to a press release from Kyalami, the planned upgrades do not require changes to the 4.522-kilometre layout, which was last revamped in 2016. Instead, the improvements will focus on safety-related aspects such as run-off areas, barrier systems, debris fencing, kerbs and drainage.

“This is a defining moment for South African motorsport,” said Toby Venter, the circuit owner. “We are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil.”

The approval gives Kyalami a three-year window to complete the upgrades. Final hosting rights remain contingent on South Africa being selected for the F1 calendar.

UK-based Apex Circuit Design, the same firm that designed the Miami Grand Prix circuit, developed the upgrade plans.

According to Clive Bowen, the founder of Apex, the changes needed are “a light-touch upgrade in engineering terms” that would bring the circuit up to modern standards.

Only two African countries have ever hosted an F1 race: South Africa and Morocco.

Kyalami last hosted a Formula 1 race in 1993. It remains the only African circuit with a legacy of 21 previous Grand Prix events.

In 2023, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, expressed strong support for the return of Formula 1. “We believe South Africa is ready, both in terms of infrastructure and audience. Kyalami is a venue with historical significance,” he told local media at the time.

South Africa has played a significant role in F1 from a continental standpoint, having produced the largest number of F1 drivers from the region. Since 1979, South African national, Jody Scheckter, remains Africa’s only title winner of the World Championship.

From an infrastructural and historical standpoint, South Africa’s hosting bid is the most advanced. However, Morocco is also emerging as a serious contender.

In May 2025, Morocco unveiled a US$1.2 billion plan to build a new motorsport complex near Tangier. The project, known as the Tangier International Circuit, is being developed by local group Marita Group in collaboration with Italian firm Studio Dromo.

According to the circuit website, the complex will include an FIA Grade 1 circuit, a five-star hotel, a motorsport museum, a karting track and surrounding urban developments. The proposed location lies near the Tangier Med port, which is the largest cargo port in Africa.

As outlined in a report by RacingNews365, Morocco’s bid is being positioned as a strategic national investment aligned with its broader tourism and logistics ambitions.

The publication quoted a source close to the project saying, “This is not just about motorsport. It is about positioning Tangier as a global destination.”

An estimated 10,000 jobs could be created through the project. Around US$800 million in private investment has already been secured, with the remaining funding expected to follow pending top-level government approval.

Morocco previously hosted a Formula 1 race in 1958 in Casablanca. Since then, no Moroccan circuit has met FIA’s requirements. However, the country does have a history of motorsport activity, including Formula E races held in Marrakesh.

Rwanda was among the first African countries to express interest in hosting Formula 1 under the current Liberty Media management.

In December 2024, during the FIA General Assembly and Prize Giving in Kigali, Rwandan President Paul Kagame endorsed the country’s Grand Prix ambitions.

“I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa, by hosting a Formula 1 grand prix… we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment it deserves,” he noted at the event.

The East African country is laying the groundwork with a new circuit planned near Bugesera Airport, designed by ex-F1 driver Alexander Wurz.

Though no recent construction has been confirmed, Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, continues to attract attention due to its urban organisation, international events, and modern facilities. The Kigali Arena and nearby Kigali Convention Centre have previously hosted events like the Basketball Africa League and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

However, East Africa’s most unusual entrant in the F1 race remains Zanzibar. The island, part of the United Republic of Tanzania, first announced its F1 ambitions in late 2023. It is proposing a unique beachfront circuit to attract both racing and high-end tourism.

In an earlier interview, Zanzibar’s Minister of Tourism and Heritage, Simai Mohammed Said, noted, “We are thinking big. This is not just about Formula 1. It’s about economic transformation.”

Though details on Zanzibar’s bid remain limited, the initiative has received attention for its ambition and the government’s willingness to partner with private investors.

The renewed competition comes amid growing calls within Formula 1 for African representation. The continent remains the only inhabited region without a Grand Prix event.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been particularly vocal on the need to host the sport on the continent.

In 2022, he said, “Africa is a place that’s dear to my heart. It’s the most important place for us to go to.”

Liberty Media, the commercial rights holder for F1, has not confirmed which African bid is leading. However, with the next round of hosting contracts expected to take effect after 2026, decisions will likely be made within the next 18 to 24 months.

Bonface Orucho, bird story agency