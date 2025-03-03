The Most Common Things That People Complain About When Betting Online in Africa

Despite the fact that online betting was not that popular in Africa before, nowadays, things are very different. People from many different countries there can find all kinds of online gambling platforms. A lot of these sites look very good when you first start using them, but once you spend some time with them, you realize that there are certain problems. Users often complain about specific aspects related to these sites, so let’s check the most common complaints and what to keep in mind.

The site is trying to scam them

There is no arguing that the most common complaint you will find about a given gambling site in Africa is that it is trying to scam its users. Some of you may be surprised by this, but it’s not surprising at all because most people do not trust professional reviews when choosing their platform. Those who trust experts like Efirbet do not have to worry about such things because the people there check every security aspect of a given site before recommending it. What’s more, future clients can find more details about the site and everything it has.

Among the reasons why gamblers in Africa complain that the site is trying to scam them is because not everyone is familiar with the platform’s Terms and Conditions. Some people assume that they can withdraw the bonus funds they will receive, and once they realize that this is not possible, they think that the site is scamming them.

With that said, there are many legitimate reasons why gamblers may think that the site is trying to scam them. For example, some platforms will require too many banking details from their customers without a particular reason. There are also cases where sites will not pay on time or try to close a given client’s account even if there’s no reason for it.

Lack of applications

Mobile applications for betting and casino games might be extremely popular in many parts of the world, but this does not mean that most African iGaming operators provide them. The reality is that most companies do not have apps because they are too expensive. To make up for that, these offer mobile sites.

Many gamblers will be more than happy with mobile sites because they usually have the same features and options that are available to desktop clients. However, there are always people who want to use apps and will complain that they are not available.

The good news about these complaints is that many sites in South Africa, Ghana and other countries in Africa started paying attention to them. Consequently, we expect to see a lot of applications in the next couple of years.

Slow transaction speeds

Another common complaint from African bettors is that the sites they are using offer slow transaction speeds. Sadly, this is not only a problem in Africa, but gamblers from all over the world experience such difficulties.

In most cases, the slow transaction speeds come from the specific payment solution, not the iGaming operator. Most companies in Africa try to provide the commonly used payment gateways in their countries instead of some of the things available elsewhere. As a result, people may need to wait even for their deposits (those kinds of transactions are usually instant in most parts of the world).

When it comes to withdrawals, almost all transactions are slow, and this is done on purpose. Companies have to make sure that their clients follow the rules and do not abuse something. In most cases, each withdrawal request is reviewed individually, so it’s no surprise that things can take a couple of days.

Not that many customer support options

One thing that not that many people think about when choosing a gardening website in Africa is the customer support department. People assume that every single website they will find will have a good customer support team, but this is not really the case. This is especially true when it comes down to the options that you can use to contact this support team.

Most websites that offer gambling services in South Africa and other parts of the continent only have a live chat. While it’s true that the live chat can do a really good job, it is possible that you may need to use other types of contact options. This is one of the reasons why some websites also have an email, a dedicated phone number, and even social media support. It’s always better to find a website that offers all of those things, but if that’s not available, at least make sure that it has a live chat.