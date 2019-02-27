The man who owns 400 cars

When Rodger Dudding bought an almost-new Jensen FF back in 1968, little did he know that half a century later he would still own it – along with two more, plus more than 400 other classic cars and around 65 motorbikes.

He even owns 24 – yes 24 – Aston Martin Lagondas – or 4% of the entire production of the striking William Towns designed luxury car. Rodger just celebrated his 80th birthday.

Buying whatever takes his fancy, Rodger has built up what he claims is the biggest car collection in the UK, and probably Europe too.

Called Studio 434 and not open to the public, Autocar recently got the chance to look around the incredible hoard of rarities.

He owns 14,000 lock-ups in the Midlands and the south east of England – and he’s still buying classic cars to add to his collection.

Rodger appears at number 623 in the 2017 Sunday Times Rich List and is thought to have a net worth in the region of £180 million.

His car collection is said to be worth £40 million ($54 million USD) alone – or around £100,000 (Approx. Shs473 million) per car on average. And while some are worth much less than that, many are worth much, much more.

