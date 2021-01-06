The Jopadhola mourn former Deputy PM Etiang

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Padhola Cultural Institution (TACI) has sent a condolence message to Uganda and all Tororo residents in particular following the death of former Deputy Prime Minister Paul Etiang.

“The Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution and the people of Padhola, join the bereaved family and the friends of the late Hon. Paul Orono Etyang in their deep sorrow,” wrote the Jago (Prime Minister) Obbo Richard Josel.

He added that, “Paul was a distinguished statesman, who did Tororo District and her people proud. He was a torch bearer for our people. The first from the district to hold Ambassadorial post, Deputy Prime Minister in NRM Government and also the first Tororian to own a private Radio station in town.”

Long serving ambassador and senior minister Etiang died at IHK on New Year’s eve, where he was admitted with breathing difficulties.

The Jago said Etiang will further be remembered as a man who respected other people’s divergent views, and an out spoken Diplomat. “May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace,” Jago Obbo Josel concluded

