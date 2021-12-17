THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda buys Chinese arms for ADF war

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Uganda buys Chinese arms for war on ADF: But a partnership between the UPDF and one of China’s largest defence contractors could upset allies America

THE LAST WORD

Utopian dreams of Ugandan elites: Why the goal to eliminate corruption is delusional, self-deceptive, and downright hypocrisy

COMMENTS

Why we fall for disinformation: Based on the four key psychological mechanisms that make people vulnerable to persuasion

BUSINESS

2021 resilient economy: Key interventions by government supported positive recovery

ANALYSIS

Christmas road carnage: 430 people died in road accidents last

December. ‘Fika Salama Extra’ launched

ANALYSIS

Kamya, Museveni and corruption fight: Activists explain how new slogans helps fight the growing vice

