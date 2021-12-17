THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda buys Chinese arms for ADF war

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Uganda buys Chinese arms for war on ADF: But a partnership between the UPDF and one of China’s largest defence contractors could upset allies America
THE LAST WORD
Utopian dreams of Ugandan elites: Why the goal to eliminate corruption is delusional, self-deceptive, and downright hypocrisy
COMMENTS
Why we fall for disinformation: Based on the four key psychological mechanisms that make people vulnerable to persuasion
BUSINESS
2021 resilient economy: Key interventions by government supported positive recovery
ANALYSIS
Christmas road carnage: 430 people died in road accidents last
December. ‘Fika Salama Extra’ launched
ANALYSIS
Kamya, Museveni and corruption fight: Activists explain how new slogans helps fight the growing vice
YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)