TESO REGION: 11 MPs lose Parliamentary Seats

Soroti, Uganda | URN | The 2026 general elections have dramatically reshaped the Teso sub-region’s political landscape, eliminating at least eleven Members of Parliament, including senior ministers and long-serving legislators, as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) tightened its grip on the region.

Among the most notable casualties was State Minister for Works and Transport, Musa Francis Ecweru, who lost the NRM party primaries in Amuria County and subsequently withdrew from the general election race.

The seat was won by Samuel Ediau (NRM), who polled 25,149 votes, defeating Joseph Epilu (Independent), who garnered 11,670 votes. Another senior minister, State Minister for Fisheries Hellen Adoa, also suffered defeat.

Although she narrowly survived the NRM primaries, she lost the Serere District Woman MP seat to Esther Lucy Acom (Independent), who polled 45,634 votes against Adoa’s 39,593 votes.

In Soroti District, Cosmas Elotu (Independent) lost the Dakabela County seat after polling 4,393 votes, defeated by Peter Edeku (NRM) with 9,588 votes.

In Gweri County, Tom Julius Ekodu (FDC) was defeated by Herbert Edmund Ariko (NRM), who polled 11,862 votes. Elijah Okupa, Teso’s longest-serving MP representing Kasilo County, lost his seat after polling 5,375 votes, losing to Peter Paul Emaju (NRM) with 9,165 votes.

In Pingire County, Fred Opolot (Independent) was heavily defeated after polling 1,729 votes, losing to Peter Ojiit (Independent), who secured 8,031 votes.

In Soroti City West, Jonathan Ebwalu (FDC) lost to David Calvin Echodu (NRM), who polled 7,931 votes against Ebwalu’s 6,031 votes. In Toroma County, Andrew Joseph Koluo (Independent) polled 5,778 votes, losing to Solomon Ossiya Alemu (NRM), who secured 10,044 votes.

In Usuk County, Bosco Okiror (Independent) lost to Richard Ongorok (NRM) with 7,873 votes against 7,623 votes. In Kalaki District, Woman MP Jennifer Ayo Nalukongo lost her seat to Maria Goretti Ajilo (NRM), who polled 12,000 votes.

In Bukedea District, David Becham (NRM) registered one of the region’s biggest victories, polling 68,103 votes (83.64%) to unseat incumbent Bosco Ikojo, who managed 10,458 votes.

The results were declared on 16 January 2026 by district returning officer Joel Mugenyi. NRM retained all parliamentary seats in Katakwi District.

In Usuk County, Richard Ongorok (NRM) defeated incumbent Bosco Okiror (Independent). In Toroma County, Solomon Ossiya Alemu (NRM) reclaimed the seat after seven years in opposition, attributing his victory to God’s grace and pledging to pursue the creation of Toroma District.

In Ngariam County, Peter Ogwang (NRM) retained his seat with 20,372 votes, far ahead of his challengers.

NRM swept all parliamentary seats in Ngora District, with victories in Ngora County, Kapir County, and the District Woman MP race.

Josephine Pedun (NRM) won the woman MP seat with 17,010 votes, although opposition candidates Christine Abeja (DF) and Mohammed Osuguguru (NUP) disputed the results, alleging voter bribery and intimidation. Pedun dismissed the allegations, insisting the elections were free and fair.

Tragically, Stella Apolot Isodo (FDC), who lost the Ngora woman MP race after polling 11,334 votes, passed away on 17 January 2026, days after the election. In Kumi District, all four incumbents retained their seats.

These include Simon Peter Okwalinga Opolot (NRM – Kanyumu County), Sindronious Opolot Okasai (NRM – Kumi County), Sylas Aogon (Independent – Kumi Municipality), and Christine Apolot (Woman MP).

Despite retaining seats, opposition candidates raised concerns about alleged voter bribery and electoral irregularities, with some indicating intentions to seek legal redress.

NRM also registered strong performances in Kaberamaido, Serere, Kapelebyong, Amuria, and Soroti districts, winning or retaining most parliamentary seats, although several races were closely contested and featured strong independent candidates.