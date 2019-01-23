Teso Minister Akiror finally records statement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Teso Affairs Minister, Agnes Jaff Akiror has finally recorded a statement at Soroti Central Police Station in connection to the arrest of two money lenders at DFCU bank on her directives.

The minister showed up at Soroti Central Police Station on Tuesday afternoon after being elusive for two weeks. Michael Odongo, the East Kyoga Region police spokesperson confirmed to URN that the minister has recorded her statement.

“We have obtained the minister’s statement today after she recorded it at Soroti Central Police Station,” Odongo said.

According to Odongo, it was hard for police to proceed with investigations into the allegations labeled against the suspects without the minister’s statement.

Police summoned the minister to appear and record a statement in connection to the arrest of Mohamed Sebuya and James Doris Bamwidhi, both staff of Muna Wamura Associates Ltd, a money lending firm.

The duo was picked up by police from DFCU bank Soroti branch on January 10th, 2019 for allegedly assaulting the minister contrary to section of 128 (3) of the Penal Code Act.

According to sources in the bank, the two men challenged Akiror when she tried to jump the queue and get served before the other clients who had come before her.

The two men reportedly questioned her intentions prompting the minister to shout on top of her voice asking them whether they knew who she was.

In their response, the two men, said they didn’t need to know who Akiror was and asked her to line-up like other clients in the bank. According to the source, Akiror then called the East Kyoga Region Police Commander, Maxwell Ogwal claiming that she was under attack.

Ogwal dispatched police officers who picked up the duo from the bank and dumped them at Soroti Central Police Station where they spent almost a week in custody.

The duo was released on January 16th, 2019 on the directives of the Police Standard Unit (PSU) in Kampala, which questioned the motive of their arrest.

They were asked to report back to the police station on January 21st 2019, the same date the minister was expected to appear and record her statement.

*****

URN