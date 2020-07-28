Terego councilors protest delays to conduct interim elections

Terego, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The delay to conduct interim elections in the newly created Terego district has irked leaders.

Terego was carved out of Arua and became operational on July 1st. However, the district is only operating with the technical staff headed by the Chief Administrative Officer.

According to the Local Government Act, interim elections are supposed to be conducted six months after the creation of a new district.

Suleiman Onduma, the former speaker of Arua district local government and now councilor representing Katrini sub county in Terego East says the delays to elect the interim political leadership has left them confused. He adds that if by next week the EC does not conduct the elections, they will seek legal action.

Wena Bayo, the councilor representing Aiivu sub county says that it is illegal for the district to operate without political leadership. He also says that they have been rendered idle.

Martin Andua a retired assistant Chief Administrative Officer Terego district says that the delay to elect an interim leadership could stifle service delivery in the district yet people were eager to receive their new leadership.

Juma Sesha, the returning officer Arua, says the arrangements are being made to conduct interim elections. He however says that they are waiting for communication from the EC headquarters.

“We did our part and informed the head office already, we cannot do anything on our own unless they tell us to conduct the elections which in my view is not such a big thing because there are only 10 councilors,” said Shesa.

URN