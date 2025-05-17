Tension rises in Kalangala over looming expiry of ferry subsidy

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tension is mounting among residents and the business community in Kalangala District as the government subsidy for free public water transport nears expiry. In 2009, the government partnered with Kalangala Infrastructure Services (KIS) Limited to operate ferry services between Bugoma landing site on Buggala Island in Kalangala and Luku landing site in Bukakata, Masaka District.

As part of the agreement, the government committed to pay an annual subsidy of UGX 7 billion to ensure free public access to ferry services, treating it as a public road. However, local leaders are expressing concern that the government has delayed fulfilling its financial obligations under the concession, raising fears that the vital service may soon become unaffordable to many.

Resty Nakawungu, the Vice Chairperson of Kalangala District Local Government, says the firm has issued a notice indicating the agreement will expire in two months, but the government has yet to act. “It’s the first time in 12 years that we’re experiencing such delays.

The firm may revert to its initial plan of charging UGX 8,000 per passenger and between UGX 30,000 to 100,000 for vehicles,” Nakawungu said. She revealed plans to rally stakeholders to mount pressure on the government to retain the free ferry service.

Buganda Kingdom’s representative for Ssese County and prominent businessman, Augustine Kasirye suspects a deliberate plot to phase out the subsidy. “The delays have created fear. Without this service, it’s like breaking the only bridge that connects us,” Kasirye warned.

Kalangala District Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli revealed that the government was officially notified of the impending expiry as early as 2023. “This affects all of us. The delay raises serious questions, and I will table it before Parliament as a matter of national importance.”

Kalangala RDC Fred Badda has pledged to directly engage the Minister of Works and Transport on the matter, acknowledging the public’s concerns and expressing hope that the situation will be resolved. Efforts to reach General Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, were futile as his phone went unanswered.

Meanwhile, Andrew Lajul, Managing Director of KIS Ltd, said the company remains in talks with the government, hopeful for a renewal of the agreement. “While the subsidy expires in July, our operational license runs until 2030. We are optimistic a new understanding will be reached,” Lajul noted.

