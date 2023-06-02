Tennis players ready to serve and volley at John Oduke Legends tourney

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Tennis legend John Odur Oduke, is ready to live his dream of giving back to his tennis legends and the tennis fraternity.

The 65 year Oduke, will be hosting his inaugural Legends tournament on June 3-4 at Lugogo tennis club, a venue where he wrote his name in the record books of Uganda tennis winning the Uganda Open, 12 times.

“I have always wanted hold this tournament since 2014 and I have kept it in my mind since then now the moment has arrived. I don’t want to be remembered after I have died for the good things I have done in the sport what I really want to do is be remembered now when am still alive,” Oduke stated in an interview. “I don’t have the resources to arrange the tournament but we need to have it and am happy the tennis fraternity and friends have given me support.”

The tournament itself will have participants playing in the Main Draw that is the Men’s and Women’s Singles, Men and Women’s Doubles, Junior Category ages 10,12,14,16.

“We don’t have under 18 cause we feel there old enough to play in the Main Draw since they have gained enough experience and we want them to improve on what they have at the moment,” Oduke added. “For starters we want to start it here and once it becomes successful we will then invite legends from East Africa in the future.”

Oduke, born in Kitgum District 65 years ago, is married with 4 girls and 3 Boys, currently he is the national tennis coach and an ITF tennis tutor.

The Roke Telecom and Sinapi Corporate Solutions are sponsoring the tournament and there is 1.5 million worth of prizes to be won over the two days of action.