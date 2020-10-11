Teenager commits suicide over domestic violence

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A teenage girl has committed suicide in Gulu city over domestic conflicts in her family.

The 14-year-old primary seven-candidate of Bishop Cipriano Kihangire Primary School in Kitintale Kampala hanged herself following a fight between her father Alfred Oryema and mother Concy Oroma at their home in Custom corner in Gulu West Division on Friday morning.

The deceased’s uncle, Tom Mboya says that fateful morning, Oryema reportedly returned home drunk and picked up a up fight with his wife Oroma and the children attempted to stop them.

According to Mboya, in a fit of anger, Oroma bought two bottles of crude alcohol and took them all.

She collapsed and lay half dead behind the house. The 14-year-old thought her mother was dead and rushed back to the house where she tore one of the clothes and used it to end her life.

Detectives visited the home but were stopped from carrying out a postmortem by the deceased’s family and were allowed to bury the body. Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa region police spokesperson has advised families to desist from domestic violence and seek counseling services.

The teenager’s death brings to 66, the number of people who have committed suicide in Acholi sub region between March and October this year. Ambrose Oola, the Prime Minister of Acholi Chiefdom, says they are overwhelmed the increased cases of domestic violence leading to suicide in the region.

He revealed that they register more than 50 cases of domestic violence on daily basis. “We are at the last stage of coming up with a bylaw to regulate marriages so that people can once again appreciate marriage and protect their loved ones and families,” Oola said.

URN