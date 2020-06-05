Teenager arrested for stabbing Jinja woman

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kiira Region Police has finally arrested the prime suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Amiina Mutesi in Jinja District. The suspect is a teenager whose age has been withheld by URN since she is a minor.

She is accused of stabbing Mutesi to death while visiting her friend Amiina Babirye in Danida Village in Walukuba-Masese Division on Wednesday night. The suspect fled into hiding with her husband, Maurice Otim abandoning their four-year-old baby in the house after the incident.

She was picked up from Soweto village on a tip off by residents who saw her hiding in the bush. According to information obtained by URN, residents surrounding the suspect and she confessed to have fled from Danina village after stabbing Mutesi in the neck.

In her statement, the suspect confessed to have stabbed the deceased because of mistaken identity. “I was aiming at stabbing Mutesi’s friend Amiina Babirye who was openly flirting with my husband in broad day light. In early March this year, neighbors tipped me off and I found Babirye sleeping with my husband and this incident sparked off my anger to date,” her statement reads in part.

Abby Ngako, the Kiira Region Police spokesperson, says the suspect is in custody at Jinja central police station awaiting prosecution.

URN