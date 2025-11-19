TECNO pushes aggressive market expansion with new slim series devices

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | TECNO Mobile Uganda has introduced a new trio of devices the SPARK Slim smartphone, MEGAPAD SE tablet, and MEGABOOK S14 laptop in a move that underscores the brand’s push for dominance in Uganda’s fast-growing mid-range tech market. The launch comes as TECNO strengthens its global reputation, having secured three IFA Global Product Technology Innovation Awards 2025 for the TECNO Slim Series, MEGABOOK S14, and its AI Glasses line.

The awards, won at IFA Berlin one of the world’s most influential consumer electronics fairs signal TECNO’s shift from a value-driven brand to a contender in premium innovation spaces. The company also announced that the TECNO Slim had clinched a Platinum Award at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards for its ultra-slim engineering.

The SPARK Slim touted as the world’s slimmest 3D curved-screen smartphone at 5.93 mm signals TECNO’s ambition to set design standards in a segment dominated by Samsung’s A-series and Xiaomi’s Redmi line. The device’s technical profile a 5200mAh battery, 45W fast charging, a G200 chipset, IP65 dust and water resistance, and 144Hz refresh rate positions it as a feature-forward competitor in the under Shs 1 million market.

The MEGAPAD SE tablet targets Uganda’s rising demand for portable productivity tools among students and mobile professionals. Equipped with an 11-inch display, 8000mAh battery, keyboard support, and cross-device TECNO AI integration, the device enters a crowded budget tablet market long shaped by Lenovo and Samsung’s Tab A-series.

The MEGABOOK S14 laptop, weighing in as one of the lightest 14-inch laptops in its class, is TECNO’s strongest attempt yet to break into the ultraportable PC market traditionally dominated by HP, Dell, and Lenovo. It features an Intel Ultra chipset, OLED screen, 65W fast charging, and TECNO’s growing AI ecosystem capabilities.

The three devices represent TECNO’s broader shift toward an Apple-style cross-device ecosystem, with AI connectivity serving as the central unifying layer. The expansion of the TECNO ecosystem reflects the brand’s strategy to lock users into its hardware suite at a time when African consumers are increasingly buying multiple personal devices.

TECNO has also rolled out aggressive Black Friday promotions running from 17-30 November covering the SPARK 40, CAMON 40, SPARK Slim, MEGAPAD SE, and MEGABOOK S14. In its most ambitious marketing bid yet, the company is offering 100% cash back for 1,000 units if the Uganda Cranes advance at each AFCON 2025 stage an incentive clearly designed to capture consumer sentiment during the tournament.