Technology glitch disrupts Dr Zedriga’s online court hearing

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Magistrate court was forced to adjourn the hearing of the National Unity Platform (NUP) deputy President Dr Lina Zedriga over technology flaws.

Dr Zedriga this morning appeared before the court via zoom technology from her prison cells at Gulu Main Prisons in Gulu City.

She was remanded on February 6 over inciting violence contrary section 79 (1) of the penal code act and consequently remanded to Gulu Main Prison (Female section). She was however later transferred to Luzira Maximum Prison (Female Section) with Prison officials citing security concerns.

This morning Dr Zedriga returned to court however through video conferencing from Gulu Main Prison. During the session, however the communications kept on being disrupted over poor internet connection.

Submissions by Defence Counsels couldn’t be heard by the accused and nor could the Magistrate in the court get good feedback from the prison section.

Dr Zedriga was represented by Four Defence counsels comprising the lead counsel Jonathan Elotu, the head of egal affairs at NUP, Hadad Salim from Hadad and Co Advocates, Beatrice Angurifu from Uganda Law Society and Kizza Oscar.

Due to the interrupted online communication, Salim, one of the defence counsels petitioned the court to produce Dr Zedriga in person in Court for the hearing session.The state Prosecutor Patricia Adyedo didn’t object to the defence prayers and earlier stated the matter was still under investigation.

The Magistrate, Augustine Angule consequently adjourned the session to 1pm in the afternoon. Speaking to Uganda Radio Network in an interview, Salim noted that they are still in shock to witnesses that Dr Zedriga was being produced in Court via zoom technology.

“Today basically we are in shock that she has been produced on Zoom when were reliably informed that she is actually within Gulu,” said Salim.

Salim said it was Dr Zedriga’s right to physically follow the proceedings of the matter against her in Court.

Prison officials have been tasked to transport and produce Zedriga to court had however requested for three hours, a submission rejected by the defence team.

