Technical institutions to absorb over 65,700 P7 leavers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 65,700 Primary Seven leavers from the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) cohort are projected to enroll in Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions this year, as competition for secondary school placements remains intense.

Mary Frances Atima, the Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education and Sports, said the national selection exercise is designed to place 273,000 learners in government-aided secondary schools and 384,000 in private institutions.

The remaining candidates, representing about nine per cent of the total PLE cohort, are expected to pursue skills-based education through TVET institutions, Skills Development Centres, and community polytechnics across the country.

For years, education authorities have sought to popularise alternative pathways alongside conventional secondary schooling. Despite these efforts, many parents and learners continue to prioritise the academic route. This pattern is reflected in the selection exercise, where candidates with top aggregates overwhelmingly compete for limited O-level placements, leaving TVET perceived as a second choice.

However, a gradual shift is emerging following the TVET Act of 2025 and broader sector reforms that have created clearer, more structured, and increasingly respected pathways for early vocational entrants.

Under the new framework, all children who completed Primary Seven, regardless of aggregate scores, are eligible to enrol in three-year programmes leading to a Junior Certificate. The courses emphasise practical, employable skills, including block laying, motor vehicle mechanics, garment design, electrical installation, plumbing, carpentry, and agriculture, among others.

Documents obtained by our reporter indicate that Uganda currently has 42 government-sponsored TVET institutions and more than 100 private facilities and Skills Development Centres (formerly community polytechnics). These institutions are positioned as critical engines for job creation, youth employment, and closing persistent skills gaps in the labour market.

Parents and educators say mindsets are slowly evolving. Robert Mwesigwa, a parent in Mukono, observed that while some families still hesitate to direct children into TVET immediately after P7, learners who demonstrate early talent or aptitude should be encouraged to develop those strengths. He noted that academic progression alone does not always translate into employment.

Dorothy Nayiga, a resident of Mpoma in Mukono District, echoed the sentiment, arguing that children benefit from acquiring practical skills early rather than waiting until after Senior Four. According to Nayiga, early exposure fosters confidence, experience, and competence that can place learners ahead of peers who follow strictly academic pathways.

Lawrence Lugoloobi, a teacher, emphasised that the decision to pursue vocational training should ultimately rest with the learner. He stressed that while parents and teachers play an important advisory role, a student’s interests and abilities must guide the choice.

Historically, TVET has been viewed as a fallback option for students unable to secure secondary school placements. National selection trends still show high-performing candidates favouring academic O-level tracks, contributing to under-enrolment in vocational programmes. Yet sector leaders argue that this perception is steadily changing.

Early vocational training allows learners to build specialised expertise from a young age, potentially gaining practical mastery that rivals or surpasses that of peers who transition later from academic streams. Uganda’s TVET Policy of 2015 also provides for academic progression.

Learners who obtain a Junior Certificate can advance to National Certificates at technical institutes, proceed to diplomas at technical colleges, and ultimately pursue TVET-aligned degree programmes at universities such as Kyambogo University. The government has additionally signalled plans to establish a dedicated TVET university.

Education experts often cite the career journey of Engineer Dr Morris Odoch as an illustration of the system’s potential. After completing Primary Seven, Odoch enrolled in a village technical school, steadily progressing through certificates, diplomas, degrees, and eventually earning a PhD. He later served as a senior engineer at the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), contributing to flagship infrastructure projects including the Source of the Nile Bridge in Jinja and major flyover developments in Kampala.

During the release of the 2025 PLE results, Education Minister Janet Museveni urged parents and learners to consider community polytechnics and TVET institutions as credible, viable alternatives rather than last-resort options, underscoring their growing role in national development and workforce transformation.

