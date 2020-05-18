Team named to finalize set up of an Adhola TV, radio

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Jago (Prime Minister) of The Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI) has named a team of 27 to finalize the set up of a television station, radio and online operations.

A statement from the office of the Jago Obbo Richard Josel on Sunday stated that, “Padhola has for a while been at pains because of misrepresentation of its ideals and challenges it faces while mobilizing its subjects. His Royal Highness the Kwar Adhola, was motivated in mid-2019, to direct the Jago to put in place modalities to bring the broadcasting project to fruition.”

Tasked to raise funds for the venture from well wishers in Tororo, Uganda and the diaspora, is a team co-chaired by prominent Ugandans Geresom Okecho-Ochwo and Owere Wilson Usher.

Their first assignment will be to raise at least sh350 million for phase one of the plan – a long overdue radio project. The broadcast venture will be done in conjunction with the development agency of TACI, the Tieng Adhola Development Foundation (TADEFO).

“His Royal Highness immediately directed that due to the challenges of misrepresentation of TACI ideals and mobilization of her subjects, a radio project be given immediate attention. This has so far passed the due process through the Board of TADEFO, where a taskforce was formed to do a study and help set up this project,” said Jago Obbo.

Strategic plans

Setting up a fully functioning broadcast arm is one of several strategies and projects outlined for action by the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI).

The ongoing projects include the Africa Women’s University of Science and Technology in Tororo (AWUSTT) that in 2017 got an Interim Letter of Authority from the National Council for Higher Education.

The University project is a partnership between Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution and Forum for African Women Educationalists Uganda Limited (FAWEU). FAWEU has got three members in the steering committee.

The other is construction of a palace, that started in 2011 with the support of the government but has dragged on due to failure to release more funds for its completion, and rebranding of the Tieng Adhola Development foundation (TADEFO) as a development arm of TACI.

Members of the fundraising committee for the Radio Project

Name Designation 1. Mr. Geresom Okecho-Ochwo Co-chairperson 2. Mr. Owere Wilson Usher Co-chairperson 3. Rt. Hon. Okoth Ogolla Mboti Secretary 4. Mr. Mayende Othieno Constant Treasurer 5. Mr. Charles Owor Okoth Member 6. Rt. Hon. Owor Jag Adrian Member 7. Rt. Hon. Akongo Rose Ndekezi Member 8. Rt. Hon. Bernadette Olowo Freers Member 9. Hon. Oboth Marksons Jacob Member 10. Hon. Apollo Ofwono Yeri Member 11. Ms. Keto Maria Goretti Member 12. Pastor Okello Jefferson Member 13. Mr. Okongo Ofumbi Emmanuel Member 14. Ms. Gorretti Odoi Member 15. Dr. Achola Roseline Member 16. Mr. Oketcho Val Member 17. Dr. Robert Steven Owor – USA Member 18. Dr. Wafwoyo Winfred – USA Member 19. Dr. Odongo George – USA Member 20. Mr. Ochieng Richard Obbo – South Africa Member 21. Mr. Olweny Bruno Charles – Botswana Member 22. Mr. Osinde Solomon – UK Member 23. Mr. Othieno Wonilowo – UK Member 24. Ms. Mary Oketcho – UK Member 25. Mr. Robert Magara Onyango Member 26. Mr. Oboth Jackson Member 27. Ms. Tumuboine Ephrance Ofwono Member