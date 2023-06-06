Team Liv Express win inaugural Sip and Scramble golf tournament

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Team Liv Express, claimed the inaugural Sip and Scramble golf tournament on Saturday at the par 71, Lakeside Entebbe Golf Club.

Tim Lwanga, Paul Habyarimana, Mathias Zungu and Daniel Opwonya, combined to win tournament with a 63 gross score to beat a field of 91 golfers.

A good field of golfers from various clubs in the country participated in this inaugural tournament being held and organized by SMARK Africa, a sports marketing and events company based in Kigali, Rwanda.

Rockshore 1 team was runner up with 65 gross on count back. The team comprised of Anthony Agaba, David Odiama, Daniel Basweti and Helen Kisinde.

“We didn’t expect a field like this on our first attempt here,” Alex Kwizera, SMARK Africa Golf Director and tournament manager said. “This is a classic tournament that brings various brands on the course to play and network at the same time.”

Tusker Lite team comprised of Alex Kwizera, Isaac Kibanza, Richard Aharimpisa and Sheila Kesiime, where second runner up with 65 gross on count back.

“Entebbe Club was approached by SMARK Africa, to jointly work with us which we did and this is a good begin for this tournament and we want it to become an annual event on our calendar and also on the Uganda Golf Union, calendar,” Jacob Byamukama, the Entebbe Club Chairman said. “It’s a good way of networking and marketing various brands at the same time the mode of play is shorter and makes it easier for the game.”

The one day tournament was sponsored by Rockshore Tropical Beer, a product of Uganda Breweries Limited.

SMARK Africa, has hosted a few tournaments in the country in Kasese, Kabale and Fort Portal.