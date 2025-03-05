Tayebwa to push for lifting of restrictions on export of crops to EU

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa will start off his duty as President of the Organization of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific States Joint Parliamentary Assembly (OACPS) with mediations on restriction of export of specific crops to the European Union (EU) market.

Tayebwa said this while chairing the sitting of the House on Tuesday, 03 March 2025 following his recent election as OACPS President. He automatically assumed the role of Co-chair of the OACPS-European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly which convenes alternately in an ACP and an EU country under democratic principles.

Tayebwa said the EU regulation which restricts countries from exporting crops planted on land that previously was a forest or had trees, will be his focus as the head of the multi-national organisation.

“Europeans are saying if our coffee, tea and cocoa were planted in an area with trees since 2020, then they won’t be able to enter their markets. We are saying, even when you are promoting climate change, you must do it in a sustainable and a just way,” Tayebwa said adding that, ’we are going to see a way of harmonising it, we do not want to end up suffocating people from poor countries. We are going to have hard negotiations where some of you [MPs] will be involved’.

Equally priority on his agenda as the President is negotiating favourable terms of trade, for easy access to European market, which he said remains Uganda’s biggest trading partner.

“EU is where 70 per cent of our coffee is going; it is a crucial market if you look at how much gold tax we are getting from then. We have registered a trade surplus worth €150 million,” said Tayebwa.

The Deputy Speaker said he is committed to achieving Uganda’s removal from the list for anti-money laundering and terrorism financing black list, saying it is hampering European investors with interests in Uganda.

The Chairperson of the Committee on Climate Change, Lawrence Biyika asked Tayebwa to hold the European countries accountable for natural resources exploitation in Africa, which in some areas resulted into deadly conflicts.

“There are companies from the EU known for exploiting natural resources leading to conflicts in areas such as Chad, Somalia and Bamenda, Cameroon. Some of these issues should be discussed, including human rights of women and children who were killed,” Biyika said.

The Minister of State for Industry, David Bahati said he wished to see a regulation requiring Uganda to only export coffee with value addition, observant that the country does not earn as much as those exporting processed coffee and all its products.

*****

SOURCE: PARLIAMENT OF UGANDA