Taxi operators struggle to implement Covid19 preventive measures

Kampala, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | Taxi Operators in Kampala are struggling to implement Covid-19 preventive measures. The operators resumed work on Thursday following a three month’s suspension of public transport by government to contain the spread of Covid19.

While lifting the suspension on public transport on Monday this week, Museveni directed the transporters to implement Covid19 prevention measures such as ensuring that each passenger washes their hands with water and soap or sanitisers, wears a face mask and maintains social distance.

He also said the transporters would be required to measure the body temperature of passengers using infrared thermometers before they board and carry half of their capacity. Our reporters visited selected taxi parks and stages in Kampala to observe how transporters were complying with the directives.

In the new and old taxi parks, Kalerwe Park and Dembe Taxi Parks in Bwaise, the operators were enforcing hand washing at the entry and measuring the body temperature of all people accessing the park. The taxi operators have also partitioned the park using ropes to ensure social distancing.

However, the limited number of taxis resulting from the ongoing registration by KCCA has led to crowding in the parks. Rogers Mpaji, a taxi driver at Bugerere stage and Defense Secretary at Kalerwe Taxi Park, said passengers are so desperate to board taxis without being mindful of their lives.

He said the passengers squeeze themselves at the door as they scramble for the taxis, which exposes them to infection.

Frank Sande, one of the travelers told our reporter that it difficult to ensure social distancing when many people are fighting for one vehicle and others can’t even afford masks. “Some of the drivers pick passengers on the road where there is no water to wash hands. There is no sanitizer inside the cars too,” he said.

He said those with masks keep them around their necks and only pull them over their noses and mouths when they see a police officer.

Jeremiah Opiyo, a conductor in Dembe Taxi Park in Bwaise said that it’s hard to enforce hand washing and social distancing since people are focusing on entering the taxi.

“We have tried to make sure that people observe social distancing but it’s still hard most especially when they are fighting to access the vehicle. But the moment they enter my taxi, I keep an eye on everyone to ensure social distance,” said Opiyo.

Vincent Kiwanuka, a taxi driver who operates in Wandegeya explained that some people are still abiding by the Covid19 preventive guidelines by wearing masks. He however, said they have found a challenge with elderly people.

Mpaji also says they are observing the guidelines aimed at curtailing infection.

On Friday, government issued temporary permits to non registered taxis plying upcountry routes to operate so as to ease congestion in the parks resulting from the limited number of taxis.

It came after several travelers got stranded in taxi and bus parks as they couldn’t find means to their destinations because of the restrictions on non registered taxis by Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA.

Some of the travelers couldn’t travelers because of the exorbitant travel fares levied by the operators.

