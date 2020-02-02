Tanzania ejects Uganda in 2020 FIFA U-20 women’s world cup qualifiers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tanzania has qualified for the next round of the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers after defeating hosts Uganda 2-1 in the second leg played on Saturday at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

This loss marks the end of the road for team Uganda, while Tanzania progress on a 4-2 goal aggregate.

Phionah Nabbumba opend the scoring for Uganda in the 48th minute, before Tanzania fought back to score through Diana Msewa and Clement Opa Sanga.

Tanzania’s coach, Bakari Shimwe says he is happy his team staged a 2-1 repeat win against Uganda with the same scorers like in the first leg in Dar es salaam. He thereby attributes the win to aggressive defending and attacking skills from the players.

The Spokesperson of Federation for Uganda Football Associations – FUFA, Ahmed Hussein translated Shimwe’s remarks during the post match press conference.

Also, the team has been training with the senior women’s team and the U-17 squad which he says has enabled the team defeat Uganda. He says that it was a tough game, even though his team won because they followed instructions.

Uganda’s head coach, Oliver Mbekeka says that the players did not listen to instructions which resulted in less aggressive attacks and more defending throughout the game.

Mbekeka says that the team also lacks midfielders, though she says Shadia Nankya, Asia Nakibuuka and Teddy Najjuma tried to balance out the stronger Tanzania side in the mid field.

She admits that Tanzania were the better side and that there is need for Ugandan coaches in the clubs to up their game, by training and preparing the girls much better.

Otherwise, as head coach of the U-20 Women’s national women’s team, she did not have adequate time to correct some of the errors made today and in the first leg match. Most importantly, the girls must learn aggressive attacking and aggressive defending skills.

Tanzania will now face the winner between Senegal and Sierra Leone in the next round.

******

URN