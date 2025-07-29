Tanqueray sets stage for Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch return with exclusive cocktail tasting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After a six-month hiatus, the Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch is set to make its grand comeback on August 3rd at Noni Vie. In a glamorous prelude to this anticipated return, Tanqueray hosted an exclusive cocktail tasting experience at Noni Vie to give the tastemakers and trendsetters a first taste of what to expect.

The intimate gathering brought together a curated guest list of fashionistas, influencers and trendsetters including the Abryanz Crew, Mami Deb, Juan Nsabiye, Samantha Okullo and other personalities. Guests were treated to a masterclass in mixology, first witnessing the art of crafting the perfect Tanqueray cocktail before stepping behind the bar to try their hand at creating their own signature serves.

“Tanqueray is all about celebrating moments of elevated style and refined taste, and this tasting perfectly captured the essence of what guests can expect at the main brunch. We’re excited to see everyone embrace this spirit at the Kampala Style and Fashion Brunch on August 3rd.” said Tanqueray Brand Manager, Nancy Nansikombi.

The ambience in the Noni Vie parking lot was effortlessly cool as chilled drinks and conversations circulated through the setup in the Noni Vie parking lot with mood music curated by Selector Jay giving the perfect soundtrack for the evening.

Selector Jay is one of many DJs to perform at the Brunch on August 3rd with the rest of the line-up including Sheila Gashumba aka Lil Stunner, DJ Dash, DJ Vee, DJ Young Mone, and DJ Sabir.

Under the theme, “Soft Life, Hard Truth” this Brunch promises a mix of personal expression, high fashion, premium drinks and dining with captivating entertainment that you won’t want to miss out on.

Tickets are available on Quicket.com as early bird tickets go for UGX 200,000, VIP tables for five at UGX 1.5M and the option of gate entry at UGX 250,000.