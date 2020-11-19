Take charge of your office, ANT and NUP leaders notify Byabakama

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT presidential campaigns, Winnie Kiiza alongside National Unity Platform-NUP Kampala city mayoral flag bearer, Nabilah Naggayi have lamented the Electoral Commission’s-EC failure to reign over police brutality towards presidential candidates.

Their complaint comes a day after Robert Kyagulanyi’s arrest in Luuka district on Wednesday.

They say that just like National Resistance Movement-NRM supporters are left to freely campaign undisturbed, opposition parties should be allowed the same campaigning space.

Speaking to journalists who had camped outside Nalufenya detention facility on Thursday, the duo argued that since EC is mandated with overseeing the electoral process at all levels, they should protect candidates from police brutality.

Kiiza stresses that some presidential candidates have suspended their campaigns in solidarity with Kyagulanyi, but if the electoral process is to be fair for all players, EC ought to stand against police brutal acts.

Kiiza further says that the current acts of violence exhibited by security operatives indicate that EC has failed to regulate the electoral process and instead left police to handle it without being regulated.

Meanwhile, Naggayi adds that peace-loving Ugandans should demand the visibility of electoral officials in addressing the plight of political players against police brutality towards presidential candidates.

