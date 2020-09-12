TACI sets ball rolling for Tororo Broadcasting Network

Plan on for TBN Radio to hit Tororo airwaves soon

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Plans to establish the Tororo Broadcasting Network (TBN) got a major boost after organizers of the project last week secured a building to host a radio station, and also completed paper-work to obtain a frequency and license from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

A Sh600 million funds drive to establish a radio to serve all corners of the district and beyond has been initiated by the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI), with appeals going to potential share-holders in Uganda and abroad.

“We now have a house at Tororo central business district ready to house the radio, courtesy of Ambassador Bernadette Olowo- Freers. This will offset a budget of sh6m annually,” revealed Geresom Okecho-Ochwo, co-chair of the committee in charge of project.

UCC paperwork done

Okecho announced that they have also concluded with Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) on the paper work for obtaining a frequency and license.

“All costs involved to the tune of sh45 million have been pledged by the area MP, Apollo Yeri. What is required immediately is money to procure radio equipment estimated at US$25,000 (sh100m) and installation costs of about (sh50 million),” he said.

He asked members of the community they will serve, and well wishers in the diaspora to support the project, which will be the first full time Jopadhola radio to hit the airwaves.

Okecho said the TBN radio committee is still reconciling contributions done so far, including from all the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI) clans, but he concluded that “never in the history of Padhola have the Jopadhola community shown such impetus, zest and overwhelming enthusiasm to jointly follow a path that is envisioned to forge unity, development and collective progress for all.”

TACI have also included a GoFundMe initiative online as one of the ways to raised funds. It is organised by Prof Robert Owor at Albany State University.

The task to raise money was handed to a committee of 31 eminent persons by the TACI Jago (Prime Minister), who revealed that the Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor had conceived the idea of establishing a radio station to act as a platform and voice for grandchildren of Padhola. This project will be the springboard for development activities under TACI.

“It was agreed that a radio, owned by the community would not only serve as a voice for unity and development of Padhola, but also act as springboard for other development initiatives under TACI,” said Okecho.

Padhola faces many social economic challenges and TACI resolved to prioritize radio as a developmental tool, to inform and educate, and promote its and government’s programmes.

Radio is still the dominant mass-medium in Uganda with the widest geographical reach and

the highest audiences compared with television (TV), newspapers and other information and

communication technologies (ICTs).

Technology has made radio into a more two-way medium and that it can help bridge the

digital divide by providing a powerful tool for information dissemination and access,

especially for hard-to-reach rural audiences.

Bench-marking done

The TBN committee has concluded bench-marking with thriving community FM stations such as CBS FM, Voice of Tooro and agreed on a business plan. The plan includes raising Sh12 million from each of the 52 clans, carry out fundraising from Ugandans nationally and abroad plus solicit for funds from various institutions and development partners.

“With all the above achievements, the committee now feels that time is ripe to rally all well-meaning Jopadhola, friends and well-wishers so that funds can be mobilized for realization of this vision on September 26, 2020. Where there is a will, there is always a way. ”

Kwar Adhola to launch drive September 26

A 31-member committee co-chaired by Okecho and trade union leader Usher Wilson Owere that was instituted earlier this year are planning an official launch at Kwar Adhola’s palace on September 26. The target is to give the funds-drive a sh100 million boost.

“At the fundraising event, TACI shall have a blend of virtual (involving Jopadhola in diaspora) and physical (scientific at the palace). On the day, many items will be auctioned. HRH The Kwar Adhola will officially launch the fundraising event,” Okecho confirmed.

The committee has opened collection bank accounts with DFCU Bank Limited, Acacia Branch to ease the fundraising drive.

ACCOUNT NO (UGX): 01063658295260

ACCOUNT NO (USD): 02063658329257

ACCOUNT NAME: TIENG ADHOLA DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION

SWIFT CODE: DFCUUGKAXXX

