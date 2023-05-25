Suspects forgot hat at scene where UPDF soldier was murdered

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The first arrest in the killing a Uganda Peoples Defense Force -UPDF soldier in Kabale district was made possible by the carelessness of one of the suspected killers when he left hat and walking stick at the scene of murder.

Private Patrick Byamukama, 31, attached to 41 battalion under 3rd Division in Bulambuli district and a resident of Kanyabiyengo village in Kinyamari parish, Butanda sub county, Ndorwa west county, Kabale district was stabbed with a sharp object in the stomach on Tuesday morning at around 01:00AM.

Byamukama who was on pass leave was stabbed in the stomach after returning home from a nearby trading center where he had been socializing. Byamukama’s cries for help attracted the attention of the locals, who found him severely injured with his intestines protruding.

He was quickly rushed to Kabale regional referral hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

In the morning, Gerevazio Bategana, 29, and Herbert Katagamba ,32, of the same area, were arrested on accusations to be behind the act.

Elly Maate, Police spokesperson for Kigezi region says that preliminary investigations show that Gerevazio Bategana, in the process of committing the act forgot his hat and a walking stick which were recognized by locals in the area.

Maate also says that after realizing that locals have recognized owner of the hat, Bategana handed himself over to Butanda police post to dodge being lynched by angry citizens.

Maate also says that police and the army have maintained deployment in the homes of the suspects to prevent further damage after angry locals destroyed three houses and animals in form of revenge.

The case is registered at Kabale central police station under file number CRB 411/2023 .

****

URN