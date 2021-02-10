Suspected thug shot dead after stabbing police officer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A suspected thug was shot for stabbing a police officer while responding to a crime incident.

According to information from the police, police constable Simon Sembale rushed to Arua park in downtown Kampala at around 5:00 am this morning where a suspected thug had been spotted with suspected stolen boxes of margarine and soap from a nearby shop.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson says when the officer ordered the suspect only identified as Towa to stop, he threatened to kill him if he dare arrested him.

“The suspect was armed with a pair of pliers and a screwdriver. When the officer approached the suspect, he was attacked. The suspect stabbed him with a screwdriver and also hit him with pliers. In self-defence, the officer discharged bullets that hit the suspect,” said Owoyesigyire.

According to Owoyesigyire, both the officer and suspect were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital. The suspect was pronounced dead on arrival while Sembale is admitted in critical condition.

URN