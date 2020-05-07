Suspected German pedophile granted bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Suspected German pedophile, Bernhard Glanser Berry has been granted cash bail of Shillings 30 million. High Court Judge Moses Kazibwe granted the 73 year-old suspect bail to enable him travel to Belgium for cancer treatment. Glanser was lifted to court on a stretcher by five prison warders.

The suspect, who has been in Luzira Murchison Bay prison was on drip. Part of the left side of his face is completely eaten by cancer. Glanser who urinates via a catheter was later laid on one of the court room tables as his lawyers including Caleb Alaka and Evans Ochieng pleaded with court for his release on bail.

Court heard that on December 12th 2019, Dr. Jackson Orem, the Executive Director Uganda Cancer Institute recommended that Glanser be transferred abroad for comprehensive treatment. The lawyers presented a letter from Luzira Prisons authored by Samuel Akena on behalf of the Commissioner General of Prisons saying they are concerned that the German National could die in prison.

“The cancerous wound on the cheek has got worse and his health is dangerously deteriorating. Our concern is that the accused could die in prison and thus can cause a lot of embarrassment for the government and the country”, reads the letter dated April 22nd 2020.

The lawyers presented Kalangala district LC 5 chairperson Willy Lugolobi, Mwena Landing Site Local Council One chairperson Joseph Lubega, Daudi Kabaali Ssempira, the General Manager Ssese Radio and Edward Bujjimbi, a farmer as sureties for their client.

The State Prosecutor, Rachael Bikhole didn’t object to the bail application but asked court to order the suspect to deposit his passport with court after returning from treatment and about Shillings 50 million to ensure he returns to court for trial. In his ruling, Justice Kazibwe concurred with the defense team that Glanser needs to go for treatment because his condition was visibly worse.

He directed him to deposit Shillings 30 million in cash and never to return to Kalangala. He bonded his four sureties at Shillings 150 million not in cash. He ordered Glanser, who is standing trial in High Court in Masaka to report to the Registrar of the same court on July 6th to see how they can prepare for his trial.

Glanser has been on remand since April 2nd 2019 but has never taken plea to the 19 charges levied against him due to his medical condition.

He faces charges related to aggravated trafficking of children, aggravated defilement, indecent assault and operating unapproved children’s home under “Ssese Humanitarian Services.”

Prosecution alleges that Glanser committed the said crimes between 2007 and 2013 at Mwena Landing Site in Kalangala district when he abused the power and authority of minors that were under his care by sexually assaulting them.

He reportedly used the minors for sex tourism as he taught them reflexology.

******

URN