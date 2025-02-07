Suspect in the murder of missing 10-year-old boy in Kakumiro arrested

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 10-year-old boy who went missing in Kakumiro has been found dead.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that one suspect identified as Sewante Tutagwa 20, a resident of the same area has so far been arrested to help police with investigations.

The suspect is currently being detained at the Kakumiro police station.

The deceased has been identified as Samuel Tusingurwe, a resident of Mwitanzige town council in Kakumiro.

Tusingurwe reportedly went missing from their home on Tuesday. His relatives became suspicious after they waited for him to come home in vain and launched a search for him in vain.

This prompted them to file a case of a missing person at the Kakumiro Central police station.

Police teamed up with the residents in search of him. His body was discovered lying in a road trench on Thursday. The body had multiple cuts on the head, face and chest.

URN