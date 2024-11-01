Susan Kyokusiima, a farmer bags sh50 million grand prize in Laga Swagga Promotion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has awarded Susan Kyokusiima, a farmer and bar owner from Mitoma District, a grand prize of sh50 million after she emerged the overall winner of the Laga Swagga national-wide campaign.

The campaign, which ran for 3 months, has seen thousands of participants across the country win cash prizes, airtime, and other rewards.

Kyokusiima, expressed her joy and gratitude upon receiving the prize, saying she was only looking for airtime and now bagged the grand prize.

“I saw my customers participating in the Laga Swagga campaign and asked them to help me join the campaign, I only joined to get airtime now see what Uganda Breweries has rewarded me with life-changing money. I’ve always enjoyed Uganda Waragi, but I never imagined I would win such a big amount of money. I thank UBL for this opportunity and encourage others to keep participating while drinking responsibly.”

Also at the same event, Kavuma Matthews walked away with sh2.5 million, while Buyondo Douglas won sh500,000.

Speaking at the grand prize handover, Hillary Baguma, UBL’s Brand Manager for Mainstream Spirits, reflected on the success of the campaign:

“The major goal of the Laga Swagga promotion has been to celebrate and give back to our loyal consumers, and we are thrilled with the overwhelming response. Our consumers are passionate about the brands, and this campaign has allowed us to engage with them in a meaningful way.”

The campaign has highlighted the appeal of UBL’s spirits brands, with Uganda Waragi, Coconut, Lemon, Ginger, Bond 7, and Gilbeys leading the way in promoting responsible drinking while offering exciting rewards.

Francis Nyende, the UBL’s Marketing Manager of Mainstream Spirits, expressed excitement about the impact of the Laga Swagga campaign, stating that it has been successful.

“Laga Swagga has been a truly remarkable promotion, and the feedback from consumers has been outstanding. Our mission has always been to celebrate our customers. Susan Kyokusiima’s win is just one of the many examples of how UBL is committed to engaging and rewarding its loyal consumers.”

The awarding ceremony ended with a captivating performance by the Abeeka band, leaving the audience wanting more.