Superb Cranes win away from home

✳ Tanzania 🇹🇿 0 – Uganda 🇺🇬 1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT & FUFA MEDIA | Uganda secured the flying start they hoped for, edging hosts Tanzania 1-0 Sunday in the first leg of the 2022 African Nations Championship Qualifiers. The return leg is set for the coming week, September 3 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

After a goaless first half at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Cranes gave coach Milutin Sredojevic alias Micho a smile, when a late goal by Travis Mutyaba finished off Taifa Stars of Tanzania. The winner on aggregate progresses to the final tournament.

Travis Mutyaba makes no mistake with the ball. ⚽🎯#TANUGA pic.twitter.com/XOcXXnlmyx — Uganda Cranes (@UgandaCranes) August 28, 2022

Mutyaba had come off the bench to score the solitary strike towards the end of the game.

The decisive moment came in the 87th minute when the diminutive left footed forward won possession from defender Mohammed Hussein at the right wing, dribbled past another defender before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho started with the same lineup that drawn goalless against Ethiopia a week ago.

Nafian Alionzi started in goal with Gavin Kizito, Ibrahim Juma, Livingstone Mulondo and John Revita playing in the back line positions.

Siraje Ssentamu, Marvin Youmgman and Moses Waiswa played in the three-man midfield while skipper Milton Karisa, Martin Kizza and Rogers Mato started upfront.

First half

Starting XI

Nafian Alionzi (GK), Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Ibrahim Juma, Livingstone Mulondo, John Revita, Siraje Ssentamu, Marvin Youmgman, Moses Waiswa, Rogers Mato, Martin Kizza, Milton Karisa (C)

Substitutes

Mathias Muwanga, James Begisa, Derrick Ndahiro, Kenneth Ssemakula, Saidi Kyeyune, Richard Basangwa, Travis Mutyaba

The opening stanza saw either side opt for a cautious approach and thus offered few scoring opportunities.

The second however saw Uganda dominate proceedings and indeed created the better scoring opportunities.

The introduction of Richard Basangwa, Saidi Kyeyune and Mutyaba offered more threat for Uganda upfront with the former troubling Tanzania’s centre backing pairing.