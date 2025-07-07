Sudan’s Khartoum strives to recover amid ongoing civil war

KHARTOUM, SOUTH SUDAN | Xinhua | After more than two years of devastating conflict, Sudan’s capital Khartoum is slowly emerging from the ruins of war, inching toward a return to normal life.

Across much of the city, scars of battle remain visible, widespread destruction plagues neighborhoods, and bullet holes mar homes and high-rises like grim reminders of violence.

Despite this, the gradual return of residents is breathing life back into the city, while government and grassroots efforts continue to restore critical services.

Among the Khartoum metropolitan area’s three main cities, Omdurman has shown the most progress, after the Sudanese army regained control of most of the city in early 2024.

“Omdurman managed to withstand the war, and life was restored thanks to both government efforts and local community initiatives,” Siddiq Hassan Freini, minister of Social Development for Khartoum State, told Xinhua.

“The local community and civil society organizations played a major role in the city’s recovery. By combining official and grassroots efforts, we were able to bring back essential services like water, electricity, healthcare, and education,” he said.

Several major hospitals in Omdurman, including Omdurman Teaching Hospital, Omdurman Maternity Hospital, and the Saudi Hospital, have resumed operations after rehabilitation led by the Khartoum State’s health authorities and Sudanese medical groups.

A report issued by the state’s health authorities on Thursday revealed that seven major hospitals in Omdurman were deliberately targeted and looted during the conflict, with four now back in service.

Water services are gradually improving as well. In a statement on Thursday, the Khartoum State Water Authority announced that the Al-Gamayer and Abu Seid stations have resumed operations, with repairs underway on five older stations damaged by war.

Khartoum remains the city hardest hit by the war, with destruction visible everywhere. Burned-out vehicles block streets, and uncollected garbage piles up in neighborhoods.

Basic services like water, electricity, and internet are scarce, while prices for essentials have soared, and some goods are nearly unavailable. Yet, residents are adapting.

To ease the water crisis, authorities resumed operations at the Soba Water Station, the city’s main supply hub. Water has started reaching some southern districts, with efforts underway to expand coverage.

“The pace of life returning to Khartoum is extremely slow. Major issues remain, especially the lack of water, electricity, and communication networks,” said Salah Hamad, a resident of eastern Khartoum.

Grassroots efforts are filling gaps. In southern Khartoum, the South Belt Resistance Committees, a group of young volunteers, are restoring the Al-Azhari Health Center, looted and destroyed during the conflict.

“This is one of our grassroots reconstruction projects. We chose it, because it is crucial for the healthcare of thousands of people here,” said Ahmed Ismail, a committee member.

Electricity is another major challenge. The city’s power grid is largely destroyed, beyond repair by government or community efforts. Some residents rely on solar panels and generators.

“We use generators for a few hours at a time,” said Al-Sadiq Abdel Jalil, a resident of Al-Kalakla neighborhood.

“These run on diesel, which is scarce and costs over 30,000 Sudanese pounds (11 U.S. dollars) per gallon on the black market.”

While the recovery of commerce is slow, some markets have reopened. At Central Market, the largest in southern Khartoum, vendors and shoppers bring faint echoes of pre-war life.

“Bit by bit, life is coming back,” said Sameer Ibrahim, a vegetable vendor. “Business is slow, but as we say, ‘recovery comes in stages.’ Our city is healing.”

In Bahri City, another part of the Khartoum metropolitan area, signs of war remain, fire-scorched buildings and damaged streets reflect months of conflict.

Despite ongoing water and electricity outages, many residents hold onto hope. The southern outskirts are more populated than the north, where displacement was heavier.

At Al-Halfaya Bridge, transport between Bahri and northern Omdurman continues.

“This area is the liveliest part of Bahri right now,” said Abdel Basit Arbab, a minibus driver. “We transport people between south Bahri and north Omdurman. A one-way ticket costs about 2,500 Sudanese pounds,” he said.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) regained control of Bahri in February. By May 20, the army announced full control over Khartoum State, declaring it free of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

While no official damage assessment has been released, unofficial estimates say over 70 percent of Khartoum’s water and power infrastructure is destroyed, along with health and education facilities, four bridges, 200 public buildings, and hundreds of thousands of homes.

“Rebuilding Khartoum will take many years and financial resources are currently unavailable,” said Sudanese economic expert Abdul-Khaliq Mahjoub.

“There are no official estimates yet, but some suggest that reconstruction could cost up to 300 billion U.S. dollars,” he told Xinhua.

“With the war’s impact and a more than 40 percent drop in GDP, according to World Bank estimates, securing the necessary funding will be a major challenge.”

Sudan has been engulfed in a brutal conflict between the SAF and the RSF since April 2023. The war has killed tens of thousands and forced millions to flee their homes, both within Sudan and across its borders. ■