Sudan’s Burhan urges UN to stop flow of arms into Darfur

KHARTOUM, Sudan | Xinhua | Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on Monday called on the United Nations (UN) to take measures to ensure the implementation of the Security Council resolutions on stopping the entry of weapons into the Darfur region in western Sudan and the attacks on El Fasher city.

Burhan, also general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), made the remarks while meeting UN Secretary-General’s Envoy to Sudan Ramtane Lamamra in the eastern Port Sudan city, the sovereign council said in a statement.

Al-Burhan stressed Sudan’s commitment to working with the UN in formulating a common vision for the future work in all fields, as well as protecting civilians, urging the body and the international community to put pressure on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and condemn its violations.

For his part, the UN envoy told reporters that the meeting discussed the situation in Sudan.

“During the meeting, I confirmed that the UN is engaged in and encourages a negotiated solution to the crisis in Sudan,” Lamamra said.

Noting that the war, which has been going on for nearly two years, has resulted in many victims, the envoy said the UN and its institutions stand ready to further cooperate with Sudan to reach a solution to the Sudanese crisis and stop the suffering of the Sudanese people.

On June 13, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding that the RSF halt the siege of El Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur State. The RSF has been besieging El Fasher since May 10.

On Sept. 11, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution extending the Sudan sanctions regime — including asset freezes, travel bans, and an arms embargo — until Sept. 12, 2025.

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the SAF and the RSF since mid-April 2023.

The deadly conflict has resulted in more than 28,700 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, either inside or outside Sudan, according to latest estimates by international organizations. ■