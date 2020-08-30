Monday , August 31 2020
Lato Milk
Home / AFRICA / Sudan PM says peace deal with armed groups first building block of comprehensive peace
Covid-19 Image

Sudan PM says peace deal with armed groups first building block of comprehensive peace

The Independent August 30, 2020 AFRICA Leave a comment

Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok is in Juba, South Sudan, ahead of Monday’s signing ceremony of the peace deal.

Khartoum, Sudan | XINHUA | Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday that the peace deal, slated to be signed on Monday between the Sudanese government and armed groups, is the first building block of a comprehensive peace.

“This agreement gives us new energy to continue on the path of construction with additional tasks, including promotion of peace as a reality within our local communities and completion of the steps and stages of comprehensive peace in response to the aspirations of our people for justice, stability and development,” said Hamdok on his Twitter account.

“This is a moment of optimism for what we have achieved together for our citizens at the displacement and asylum camps and victims of civil wars in Sudan,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Hamdok headed to Juba, capital of South Sudan, to attend Monday’s signing ceremony of the peace deal.

Since October 2019, South Sudan has been mediating between the Sudanese government and the armed groups from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions.

*****

XINHUA

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved