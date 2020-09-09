Sudan expects drop in Nile water level after floods

Khartoum, Sudan | XINHUA | Sudan’s Irrigation and Water Resources Ministry on Tuesday said the Nile water level will gradually decrease starting Tuesday.

“Today (Tuesday) the Nile levels registered 17,65 centimetres compared to 17,67 yesterday (Monday),” Yasir Abbas, Sudan’s irrigation and water resources minister, said at a press conference in Khartoum.

Abbas further explained that the heavy rains falling at the Ethiopian plateau was the main reason behind the historical flood of the Nile River.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese minister denied that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) was the reason behind the unprecedented floods in Sudan and the floods will not occur in Sudan after the completion of the construction of the GERD which will regulate the flow of the river.

Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October.

