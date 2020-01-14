Sub county chief arrested over alleged embezzlement of UGX 42.5m

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Nyamweru sub-county chief Vivian Kwesiga has been arrested for allegedly embezzling 45 million shillings.

He was arrested on Monday at the sub county headquarters where he had gone to hand over office to his successor, Elias Tumukuratiire.

Kwesiga is accused of failing to account for 5.8 million shillings that was released in 2018/2019 financial year to clear fuel debt at Total Fuel Station Kabale branch as well as 7.8 million shillings to rehabilitate an 8-kilometre Habikenzi-Kakyenaga-Hakishenyi road and 10 million shillings for roofing a multipurpose hall.

As Kwesiga was preparing to handover, sub-county leaders led by David Karindugu Twinobusingye, Sub-county LCIII chairperson stormed the sub-county headquarters and held him hostage.

Karindugu says that they petitioned the office of the Chief Administrative Officer to freeze the sub-county bank accounts, however, they were dismayed after realizing that Kwesiga continued accessing it and withdrawing more funds stealthily.

Gereva Mujuni, sub-county youth chairperson accuses Kwesiga of embezzling 3.3 million shillings meant to pay councillors ex gratia for the last 10 months.

Elly Mucuncuzi, the Rubanda District Principal Assistant Secretary says that Kwesiga will be compelled to refund all the funds he allegedly embezzled.

However, Kwesiga says that he paid all the money to the contractor who was supposed to supply iron sheets, windows and doors of the multipurpose hall. He, however, failed to show documents.

This is not the first time Kwesiga is implicated in swindling government funds. In August 2012, Kwesiga who was the then Kashambya sub-county chief, now in Rukiga district was arrested for swindling 9.8 million shillings meant to pay LCI and LC II chairpersons.

URN