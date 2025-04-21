Study reveals new possibilities for treating childhood pneumonia in Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Makerere University Lung Institute (MLI) has announced groundbreaking findings from a clinical trial that could mark a major shift in the treatment of childhood pneumonia across Africa. The study, dubbed PediCAP, reveals that children hospitalized with severe community-acquired pneumonia—a chest infection that develops at home and requires hospital treatment—can be safely transitioned from injectable to oral antibiotics early in their recovery.

The study conducted between 2020 and 2023 among children aged between 2 months and 6 years also found that shorter treatment durations, as few as four days, work equally as well as longer treatment durations, which often last a week or more. According to researchers at the institute, this means that children could come home from the hospital sooner, cutting down on costs and other risks associated with long hospital stays.

According to Dr Damali Nalwanga, a Pediatrician at MLI said in the study, they were trying to answer questions that clinicians often ask as themselves all the time when treating children with pneumonia who tend to respond to treatment very quickly but have to stay in the hospital because they have to complete their injection treatment doses.

Currently, World Health Organization guidelines recommend five days of injectable antibiotics for severe pneumonia but results of this study that enrolled over a thousand children with severe pneumonia across five African countries, including Uganda, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique, this time can be cut short to cut down on an even bigger risk of antibiotic-resistant infections (antimicrobial resistance) that are becoming a global public health concern.

Nalwanga says in the study, they followed up the children for a month after discharge to establish if there were any re-admissions or other poorer treatment outcomes, but there were none.

On her part, Lead investigator Dr. Victor Musiime noted that the trial’s findings have a potential to “transform pneumonia care” across Africa as it also demonstrates that amoxicillin, a low-cost, widely available drug in Ugandan health facilities, is as etheffective as the more expensive amoxicillin-clavulanate.

According to MLI Deputy Director Dr. Rebecca Nantanda, the trial reflects the institute’s mission to drive health improvements through collaborative research. “This is a strong example of collaborative research producing evidence that will directly improve the lives of African children,” she said. “It shows what we can achieve when we collaboratively invest in research that is rooted in our realities,” she adds.

These findings are expected to influence clinical guidelines and treatment policies across the continent and being released at a time when MLI is gearing up for its 10-year anniversary in November 2025, the PediCAP trial stands as a milestone in its journey. The institute plans to use the upcoming MLI@10 celebrations to highlight this and other high-impact research shaping lung health policy, practice, and innovation.

