Student loan application centre unveiled in West Nile

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A new centre to facilitate online applications for students seeking government loans, to study in higher institutions of learning has been unveiled in the West Nile region.

The Higher Education Financing Scheme was started in 2014, with funding from the government of Uganda to support needy students who are admitted to Universities and tertiary institutions, to access education at diploma and degree levels. Students are expected to pay back the money as soon as they join the world of work.

Michael Wanyama, the Executive Director for Higher Education Students Financing Board says that the board has set aside six billion Shillings to support 1,500 new beneficiaries and 100 final year students in the academic year 2021/2022. He was launching an online application centre for applicants from the West Nile region at Muni University on Thursday.

He encouraged the people of West Nile to take advantage of the loan scheme, adding that the number of beneficiaries especially in the districts of Obongi, Koboko, Terego, Madi Okollo, Pakwach, Zombo is still very low and yet the region is needy in terms of education.

Professor Christine Dranzoa, the Vice-Chancellor of Muni University and representative of the Vice Chancellors’ Forum to the Students Financing Board welcomed the online application centre and said that the challenge of poverty in the region needs to be addressed collectively to enable the needy students to access education.

Meanwhile, Arnold Drasi, the Guild President of Muni University who represented the students in the launch of the online application centre said that the student leaders will take up the challenge of sensitizing and mobilizing students in the region to benefit from the loan scheme.

According to records from the board, there are 316 beneficiaries of the loan scheme from the West Nile region so far. Of these, 93 are from greater Arua, 46 in Nebbi, 25 from Moyo and one from Obongi among others.

*****

URN