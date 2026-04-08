Strong turnout marks return of Uganda International Fashion Week casting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of aspiring models turned up at the Makerere University Art Gallery over the Easter weekend for the Uganda International Fashion Week (UIFW) casting call, signalling renewed momentum ahead of the event’s return in June after a six-year hiatus.

The turnout, which drew young people from across the country, highlighted growing interest in Uganda’s fashion industry and the increasing role of creative platforms as entry points into the wider economy. For many participants, the casting represented more than a chance to walk the runway.

“I have always loved fashion, and for me, an opportunity to model at Uganda International Fashion Week is the biggest step I can take,” said one aspiring model.

The scale of participation also reflects a broader demand for access within the fashion ecosystem, particularly among young creatives seeking visibility and professional opportunities.

Santa Anzo, founder of Uganda International Fashion Week and creative director of Arapapa, said she was overwhelmed by the response.

“I cannot believe the huge turn up! It is beyond expectation,” she said. “This is what I have always said – the future belongs to the young and emerging creatives. We need to give them all of our support, not just a platform to showcase their talent, but to equip them with the skills and knowledge to go beyond the runway.”

Addressing participants, Anzo reflected on her own journey in the industry, urging them to view fashion as a multi-dimensional career path rather than a single outcome.

“I was once told that I did not meet the international modelling criteria because the model scout saw great potential in me to put on weight. I was auditioning for the MNET Face of Africa, the continent’s biggest runways at the time,” she said.

“Years later, I met that same Model Scout in a completely different country and on a different platform, but this time, I was not there as a model. I was the designer, showcasing my own work.”

Her message, she said, is that failure to secure a runway slot should not be seen as the end of a career path.

“Not making the runway does not mean the end of a journey in fashion, but rather the beginning of exploring other pathways within the industry,” she added.

The casting is part of UIFW’s broader models for impact initiative, which aims to position modelling as a platform for influence, economic participation, and social impact.

Organisers say the 2026 edition is also tied to a wider Creative Economy Programme (2026–2028), focused on equipping young people with skills, mentorship, and access to opportunities across the fashion value chain.

Uganda International Fashion Week is scheduled to take place from June 22–27 at the Kampala Serena Hotel, and is expected to bring together designers, models, and industry stakeholders from across Africa and beyond.