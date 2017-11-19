STRIKE: Police offers free health services to civilians

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police force health services directorate has joined their counterparts the UPDF and Prisons in offering medical services to Ugandans as medical doctors continue their industrial action.

Uganda police are offering their 94 health facilities across the country that includes 40 medical laboratories to ease the pressure that is mounting following a doctors strike.

According to a statment signed by Police spokesman SSP Elimian Kayima, “The Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura on Friday gave directives to the Director Uganda Police Force health services to support the ministry of health. The directive has been complied with immediately.”

The strike action was declared on November 6 by the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) and has paralyzed health services in all public hospitals in the country.

Doctors want the government to increase salaries and duty allowances of health professionals, review the supply chain and management of medicines, vaccines and medical supplies, as well as disband the State House Medicine and Health Service Delivery Monitoring Unit.

Kayima said the Uganda Police Force has a number of health facilities across the country and 94% of beneficiaries of these services are civilians outside the police fraternity. He named main centres where police doctors are fully enganged as being in Mbale, Soroti, Gulu, Arua, Hoima, Fort Portal, Bushenyi, Mityana and Kampala.

Aceng blames Age Limit cash for sparking doctors strike https://t.co/KuyYcDAHq2 pic.twitter.com/GdCp1urXkV — The Independent (@UGIndependent) November 10, 2017

He named seven facilities that offer antenatal services located in Arua, Naguru, Mbale, Gulu, Tororo, Rukungiri and Hoima; 11 that treat HIV related ailments in Kibuli, Mbale, Jinja, Arua, Gulu, Rukungiri, Hoima, Masaka, Mbarara and Naguru; Three health facilities providing maternity services located at Masaka, Nsambya and Jinja

“In addition, there are three health facilities providing dental health services located at Kibuli, Naguru and Kabalya, ” said Kayima, adding that ” It is therefore our appeal to member of the public across the country to make use of these facilities which are totally free of charge.”