Street Vending In Kampala: Balancing livelihoods, law, and city order

Kampala's streets have long been a stage for informal trade. From small hawkers carrying goods on their backs to vendors setting up stalls along sidewalks and major roads, the city's informal economy is vital for thousands of livelihoods.

Yet this same street vending on Kampala city streets has generated tension with licensed traders, city authorities, and residents who cite congestion, sanitation challenges, and safety concerns.

The debate has intensified, raising questions about urban planning, public health, and economic fairness. At the heart of this discussion were four key voices: Issa Ssekito, Chairperson of the Kampala City Traders’ Association (KASITA); Dr. Thaddeus Musoke-Nagenda, President of the National Entrepreneurs and Traders Association (NETA Uganda); Salim Uhuru, Mayor of Kampala Central Division; and Nuwabine Daniel, representing the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The four were featured on a panel hosted by Uganda Law Society’s Radical New Bar (RNB) on Thursday morning.

Together, their perspectives highlight the legal, economic, and human dimensions of street vending in Kampala. While pointing toward solutions that aim to balance enforcement with opportunity.

For KASITA, street vending is not just a nuisance; it’s an economic and legal issue. Issa Ssekito points out that unregulated vending affects licensed traders who pay rent, utilities, income taxes, and trading licenses.

“Anybody tampering with the incomes of licensed traders is committing a treasonable offense… We are not being oppressive; we are fighting for survival,” he says.

Ssekito explains that the legal distinction between hawkers and vendors is often misunderstood.

“Hawkers are mobile traders, carrying small amounts of merchandise, while vendors occupy a fixed location. Problems arise when individuals register as hawkers but effectively operate as stationary vendors on the streets, circumventing regulations,” he said.

During the tenure of former Kampala Mayor Sebaana Kizito, the city temporarily suspended street vending to regain order. Yet, decades later, the streets remain congested with informal trade.

“The streets of Kampala have been filled in ways that reduce opportunities for legally operating vendors in markets and arcades,” Ssekito adds, emphasizing that unregulated vending disrupts commerce, public sanitation, and urban mobility.

Dr. Thaddeus Musoke-Nagenda sees a different angle: the informal economy is also a training ground for future entrepreneurs.

Drawing on his own experience as a street vendor who now owns several businesses, including Mpoma Royal College, Ketra Electronics, and France Nambi Medical Center, he urges structured, supportive interventions.

“Street vending can be a starting point for entrepreneurship. If handled well, a vendor can become a legitimate business owner contributing to taxes,” Musoke-Nagenda says.

NETA Uganda, which he heads, collaborates with government agencies to provide training, mentorship, and access to microloans.

The organization has also worked to secure market space for vendors and connect them to affordable suppliers.

Musoke-Nagenda highlights that many vendors in arcades struggle to sustain their businesses due to high rent, utility costs, and competition with unregulated street vendors.

“The government should institute special funds to facilitate our comrades who want to formalize. All over the world, governments invest in private sector growth. Why not here?” he asks.

By combining training, financing, and structured market access, Musoke-Nagenda argues, the city can transform informal vendors into formal traders who contribute to Kampala’s economic growth and tax base.

Mayor Salim Uhuru of Kampala Central Division underscores the need for planning alongside enforcement.

“Street vending is not a crime… But we must have alternatives, and where it is, strictly we are going to insist on the roads,” he says.

He points out that authorities have identified alternative spaces for vendors, such as Kisseka Market, gazetted roads, and other designated areas, but implementation has been slow.

He also stresses political accountability, noting that decisions must balance citizen welfare with urban order. “We must have sanity in the city. We must provide alternatives so that licensed businesses thrive while informal vendors transition responsibly,” Uhuru adds.

He highlights examples from other countries, noting that regulated street vending is common in Europe, often on designated days or streets.

However, in Kampala, enforcement without planning has historically led to confusion and frustration. Uhuru emphasizes that his office is committed to human-centered enforcement, avoiding arrests and prioritizing dialogue with vendors.

Representing KCCA Executive Directors, Nuwabine Daniel grounded the debate in law and public health.

The authority derives its mandate from the KCCA Act, the Physical Planning Act 2010, and the Public Health Act, which empower it to regulate trade, maintain sanitation, and ensure infrastructure for safe commerce. “We must protect public health and sanitation.

Vendors placing merchandise on drains or sewer pipes create serious hazards. Enforcement without alternatives is not the solution,” Nuwabine says.

He provides stark examples: clogged drains, blocked sewer pipes, and unsanitary food handling have been documented during inspections.

The city has been forced to remove temporary structures obstructing buildings, drainage, and sidewalks, and has issued nuisance notices to property owners whose facilities were compromised by informal trade.

Daniel stresses that the city’s approach is dialogue-driven. He revealed that vendors are sensitized to regulations and offered market alternatives, including the 17 government markets, private markets, and training on mobile commerce.

According to KCCA records, over 900 vendors have already registered in these markets, with more expected to transition in the coming months.

Across these perspectives, a consensus emerges: eviction alone cannot solve the problem. Solutions require a mix of enforcement, infrastructure, training, financing, and urban planning.

Nuwabine revealed KCCA has assessed public and private markets to ensure vendors have space. Some areas are being upgraded with tarmacked roads, streetlights, and utilities to accommodate traders safely.

Ssekitto emphasizes the economic importance of maintaining fairness for licensed traders. Musoke-Nagenda highlights the potential for informal vendors to become formal entrepreneurs.

Uhuru underscores the need for alternatives, and Daniel details the public health and legal imperatives. Together, they form a roadmap for sustainable urban trade management.

Despite progress, challenges remain. Some vendors resist relocating to markets or structured areas, preferring to maintain established street routes.

Others face capital constraints, limiting their ability to rent shop space. Political considerations also complicate enforcement, as authorities balance citizen livelihoods with city order.

The conversation in Kampala reflects a broader urban dilemma: how to reconcile informal economies with the legal, social, and infrastructural frameworks of a growing city.

The four voices in this discussion agree on one thing: street vending can be transformed from a chaotic nuisance into a structured, legally compliant, and economically beneficial sector.

Issa Ssekito warns, “We are not being oppressive; we are fighting for survival.” Dr. Musoke-Nagenda adds, “With the right interventions, street vendors can become entrepreneurs contributing to taxes and city development.”

Mayor Uhuru underscores, “We must provide alternatives and insist on order,” while Nuwabine Daniel reminds the public, “Enforcement without alternatives is not the solution.”

With proper coordination among government authorities, trader associations, and vendors themselves, Kampala could become a model of urban trade management that balances livelihoods, legal compliance, and city planning, a debate that is far from over but increasingly grounded in solutions rather than conflict.

