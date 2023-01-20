Stray elephants invade Kitgum district

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several residents in Kitgum are living in fear after a herd of stray elephants invaded their village. The marauding elephants estimated to be 20 in number invaded Agora village in Orom sub sub-county on Thursday.

Quinto Oling, a resident of Agora village says that as many people were hiding, a motorcyclist who unknowingly entered the troubled area was attacked and he abandoned his motorcycle, which was damaged by the charged elephants.

Oling said the elephants also attacked a grazing area and killed two animals.

Paul Ongom, a wildlife ranger deployed at UWA Tikao in Orom sub-county says that he received the notice of attack by the elephants. Ongom however said only one cow was killed, while the other had a broken leg.

Ongom said he was still assessing the damage caused before reporting to their superiors.

The stray elephants from Kidepo Valley National Park are affecting farming mainly in the sub-counties of Orom, Omiya Anyima Namokora, and Kiteny sub-counties.

URN