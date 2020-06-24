Stranded Ugandans return from Sudan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of 32 Ugandans, who were stranded in Khartoum, Sudan following the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns that affected air movement, have this evening arrived at Entebbe International Airport.

The group that arrived aboard Tarco Airlines arrived at Entebbe at 5:52 pm and boarded off the plane at 6: 20 p.m, received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Ambassador Patrick Mugoya and other government officials.

In excitement, they waved to the receiving party while others raised their hands in the sky when they finally disembarked from the plane. Each of the returnees also wore face masks as they checked out of the terminal, and proceeded to the various quarantine centres.

This is the third group of returnees after seven who arrived from Turkey yesterday and the 13 who returned on May 18, on a controversial flight that had businessman Ben Kavuya’s family on board.

Meanwhile, another batch of 16 Ugandans are expected to arrive from Belgium and the Netherlands this night, while an additional 524 Ugandans will be returning by early next month. They will be coming from South Africa (70), United Arab Emirates (200), Afghanistan (108), India (120) and 134 from the United States of America.

Oryem says that in total, the country will receive the 2,300 stranded Ugandans in groups of 300 every two weeks for better management of suspects and confirmed cases. He also says those returning are paying for their air tickets and quarantine costs for those who opt for hotels.

However, the group from South Africa will return on July 2, and not 25 June as earlier communicated by Uganda Airlines. The Permanent Secretary, Patrick Mugoya explained that the Airline announced the flight before getting clearance from the relevant authorities in Uganda and South Africa.

URN